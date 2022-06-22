ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

WATCH: Wisconsin Republican lawmakers quickly gavel into, out of special session on abortion

By Rayos Syndication User
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 3 days ago
Sen. Chris Kapenga (R-Delafield) gavels into and out of special session in the Senate on June 22, 2022. WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. — Republican lawmakers on Wednesday quickly gaveled into and out of a special session called by Gov. Tony Evers to address the state’s pre-Civil War abortion ban.

Watch the full sessions below.

WATCH: Sen. Chris Kapenga (R-Delafield) gavels into, out of special session in Senate

WATCH: Rep. Tyler Austin (R-Lake Geneva) gavels into, out of special session in Assembly

Racine County Eye

No more Roe: What overturning abortion rights means for Wisconsin

In a historic decision, the United States Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, a nearly 50-year-old case ruling protecting the right to abortion. With a 6-3 majority vote, conservative justices overturned the precedent set in 1973 that protected a patient’s privacy within the confines of their doctor’s office. Justice Samuel Alito wrote the opinion – the same one leaked last month – that because the Constitution never directly addresses reproductive rights, abortion cannot be protected.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin lawmakers react to abortion ruling

The diocese says there's more work to do. Doctors express confusion over what happens now. Showers and thunderstorms are more likely at times tomorrow. Although the humidity will make a bit more uncomfortable, the heat index will only be a couple degrees higher than the actual air temperature.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

5 Wisconsin counties indicate high COVID-19 community levels

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The total number of Wisconsin counties at high COVID-19 community levels increased slightly this week, with just five in the northern half of the state emitting the orange color that indicates that category. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services revealed Friday that five counties- Wood, Marathon,...
WISCONSIN STATE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Republican Lawmakers#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Senate#Assembly
WBAY Green Bay

Planned Parenthood: No abortions in Wisconsin scheduled past Saturday

FIRST ALERT EXCLUSIVE: Explosion survivors urge homeowners to get gas alarm. Joe and Debi Hendrichs believe the explosion wouldn't have happened if they had an explosive-gas alarm, which costs around $50. Wisconsin's ban on abortions stands. Updated: 3 hours ago. The 1849 law would take effect if the U.S. Supreme...
WISCONSIN STATE
La Crosse, WI
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

