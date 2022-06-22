WATCH: Wisconsin Republican lawmakers quickly gavel into, out of special session on abortion

Sen. Chris Kapenga (R-Delafield) gavels into and out of special session in the Senate on June 22, 2022. WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. — Republican lawmakers on Wednesday quickly gaveled into and out of a special session called by Gov. Tony Evers to address the state’s pre-Civil War abortion ban.

Watch the full sessions below.

WATCH: Sen. Chris Kapenga (R-Delafield) gavels into, out of special session in Senate

WATCH: Rep. Tyler Austin (R-Lake Geneva) gavels into, out of special session in Assembly

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.