WATCH: Wisconsin Republican lawmakers quickly gavel into, out of special session on abortion
MADISON, Wis. — Republican lawmakers on Wednesday quickly gaveled into and out of a special session called by Gov. Tony Evers to address the state’s pre-Civil War abortion ban.
Watch the full sessions below.
WATCH: Sen. Chris Kapenga (R-Delafield) gavels into, out of special session in Senate
WATCH: Rep. Tyler Austin (R-Lake Geneva) gavels into, out of special session in Assembly
