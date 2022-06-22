On a day off at the College World Series, Ole Miss pitcher Dylan DeLucia's visit to the zoo was a joy to behold

The look alone is worth the price of admission.

Ole Miss pitcher Dylan DeLucia, who has emerged as the ace of the Rebels' pitching staff this season, took full advantage of an off-day at the College World Series.

DeLucia, who played for New Smyrna Beach High School before moving on to Northwest Florida State for junior college baseball and then Mississippi, was happy with pretty much the entire experience at the Omaha Zoo.

But he was absolutely joyous when he hand-fed a giraffe.

DeLucia, or "Loosh" as his teammates call him, seems ultra-thrilled to give the giraffe leaves to munch on, giving him two orders of food.

"That's why I got two, bud," DeLucia says as the giraffe chows down.

DeLucia was a big reason why the Rebels have done well so far in the NCAA Tournament. In his first College World Series game, he gave up four hits and one run in 7⅓ innings in a 5-1 Ole Miss win over Auburn.

He has a 7-2 record with 98 strikeouts in 86⅓ innings.