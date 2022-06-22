ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to get free tickets for an upcoming magic show

Who doesn't love magic? Who doesn't love free tickets?

Burlington Riverfront announced that on Friday, people can visit the Burlington Memorial Auditorium box office between the hours of 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. to pick up free tickets for their children to see "The Magic of Rob Lake" in September.

Illusionist Lake was a finalist on "America's Got Talent" and performs at BMA September 24-25.

Silgan Containers is buying 100 kids' tickets. For every adult ticket you purchase, Silgan Containers will match it with a free kids ticket, up to 100 tickets.

Adult tickets start at $25. Regular kid admission is $15.

Call (319) 753-8111 or visit burlingtonriverfront.org for more information.

