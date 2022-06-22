ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIFTED: Joplin Precautionary Boil Water Advisory

By Stacie Strader
 3 days ago

UPDATE: This boil order for about 150 Joplin residents has been lifted.

–Original Article below–

JOPLIN, Mo. – A “Precautionary Boil Water Advisory” is underway for about 150 customers in an area of south Joplin.

Missouri American Water issued the advisory after a water main break caused water pressure to drop in the affected area. You can find a link to an American Water Customer Advisory Map .

“THIS IS NOT A BOIL ORDER,” stated MAW in a release. “Orders can only be issued by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and occur when there is a confirmation of any contaminant. That is not the case in this instance. This is strictly a precautionary measure and affects about 150 customers.”

“Calls are going out to our customers signed up to receive messages through our notification system, CODE RED. The information will also be available on our webpage (www.missouriamwater.com) under the Alerts Section at missouriamwater.com .”

They are asking affected customers to bring their water to a rolling boil for three minutes before using it for drinking or cooking.

Missouri American Water states using tap water for washing and bathing is okay.

“The precautionary boil water advisory will be in effect until water quality samples confirm that the water remains safe for consumption. Precautionary boil water advisories normally last about 48 hours.”

