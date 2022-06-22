ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

President Biden calls for federal gas tax holiday

By J.J. Bullock, Sean Noone
 3 days ago

( NewsNation ) — President Joe Biden asked Congress on Wednesday to support him in ending the federal gas tax for three months, as prices continue to climb nationwide.

Biden’s hope is lawmakers will agree to pause the tax, which charges 18 cents per gallon for gasoline and 24 cents per gallon for diesel fuel, through the end of September, giving some relief to Americans at the pump.

The president also asked states to freeze their own gas taxes, three months after a coalition of governors called on the federal government to do the same thing as gas prices began to tick higher and higher.

Large oil companies and refineries were also in Biden’s crosshairs during his address.

“I call on the (oil) companies to pass every penny of this 18 cents reduction to the consumer; there is no time now for profiteering,” he said.

Last week, he called on them in a letter to stop emphasizing their huge profits and focus on producing more oil for the benefit of Americans suffering at the gas pump. He said profits have tripled for oil refineries since the war in Ukraine began.

Biden said he wanted “an explanation” why oil refineries were not producing more gas and urged them to work with his Cabinet to resolve the gas price issue.

It is unclear how much congressional support Biden will get in his bid to freeze the federal gas tax. Both Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell have expressed skepticism in the past about suspending the federal gas tax.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm hinted in an interview with CNN on Sunday that a freeze of the gas tax could lead to challenges funding road construction and repair. Biden insisted these costs would be offset by his administration’s deficit reduction.

On the other hand, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said a suspension of the gas tax would be “worth considering” in an interview with ABC on Sunday.

Biden’s past efforts to cut gas prices — including the release of oil from the U.S. strategic reserve and greater ethanol blending this summer — have done little to produce savings at the pump, a risk that carries over to the idea of a gas tax holiday. Gas prices remained near $5 per gallon on Wednesday morning, according to AAA.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell mocked the idea of a gas tax holiday in a February floor speech. “They’ve spent an entire year waging a holy war on affordable American energy, and now they want to use a pile of taxpayers’ money to hide the consequences,” he said.

Energy companies are scheduled to meet Thursday with Granholm to discuss ways to increase supply.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

WVNS

WV leaders mourn the 6 killed in Logan County helicopter crash

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Leaders from Logan County and across the state are reacting and expressing their condolences after six people were killed in a helicopter crash Wednesday evening. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a Bell UH-1B helicopter crashed around 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 22 near Route 17 in Logan County, killing the […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WVNS

One dead, one injured after crash on I-64

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) – A crash that closed both eastbound lanes I-64 at mile marker 176.5 resulted in one death and one other person transported for injuries. On Thursday, June 23, 2022, at approximately 6:00 a.m., members of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single car accident on I-64 near the […]
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV
Washington Examiner

Three things Biden has done that increased gas prices

Average gas prices recently passed $5 per gallon nationwide, setting a new record. This is bad news for workers' budgets, and since it's happening under President Joe Biden’s watch, it's bad news for the Democratic Party’s electoral prospects. The White House has tried to deflect blame for the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The US Sun

What is the Federal Gas Tax holiday?

AMERICANS have been suffering at the pumps in 2022 after gas prices across the country reached record highs. To relieve the stress ahead of the July 4 weekend, President Joe Biden revealed that he is considering suspending federal gas tax at the pumps. What is the Federal Gas Tax holiday?
GAS PRICE
CNBC

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas says gay rights, contraception rulings should be reconsidered after Roe is overturned

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said landmark high court rulings that established gay rights and contraception rights should be reconsidered now that the federal right to abortion has been revoked. Thomas wrote that those rulings "were demonstrably erroneous decisions." The cases he cited are Griswold vs. Connecticut, in which the...
Reason.com

Biden's Gas Tax Holiday Plan Already Running on Empty

In the hours before President Joe Biden held a press conference to officially call on Congress to approve a 90-day federal gas tax holiday, several prominent members of the president's own party effectively killed the idea. Rep. Peter DeFazio (D–Ore.), chairman of the House Transportation Committee, released a statement Wednesday...
POLITICO

Biden announces a likely doomed gas tax holiday

President Joe Biden on Wednesday called for suspending the federal gasoline tax, in his latest bid to curb rising fuel prices, though it stands almost no chance of passage in Congress. Biden asked lawmakers to pass a three-month pause on the federal 18-cent-per-gallon levy, casting the proposal as a temporary...
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
The Guardian

Biden’s proposed federal tax cut on gas could cost dearly in the future

America’s hard-pressed drivers may be about to receive a holiday. On Wednesday Joe Biden called on Congress to suspend the federal tax on gas and diesel until September as the country struggles with soaraway costs at the pump. But experts warned the tax holiday is unlikely to have a major impact on prices and will probably further harm the US’s already battered roads and bridges. If the tax cut even gets passed.
WVNS

Roe V. Wade Overturned, WV Leaders react

CHARLESTON, WV, (WVNS) – Earlier today, June 24, 2022, the landmark legislation of Roe V. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court. The law at the center of the Dobbs case Roe V. Wade was a Mississippi statute prohibiting abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito released the below statement following the Supreme Court’s decision. […]
CHARLESTON, WV
