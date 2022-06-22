ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yarmouth, IA

'The incident has come to an end': Man who went missing in Iowa grain elevator collapse found dead

By Brad Vidmar, The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
 3 days ago

YARMOUTH — Just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, rescue crews walked away from the debris of a collapsed grain elevator in Yarmouth as family and friends of a man missing since Tuesday morning comforted each other.

"The incident has come to an end," Yarmouth Fire Chief John Crouch told The Hawk Eye at the fire station.

Crouch referred further questions to the Des Moines County Sheriff's Office, which confirmed that the missing individual was found dead amongst the debris of the collapsed grain silo.

"On behalf of all first responders, we extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the victim in this difficult time," Des Moines County Sheriff Kevin Glendening said in a press release.

The identify of the victim has not been released.

The scene of the collapsed grain silo remains volatile and access will be restricted until the area can be made safe, Glendening said, requesting that the public avoid the area.

Rescue crews could be seen packing up equipment and walking away from the scene, some in tears as volunteers packed up the food, water and other supplies in the Yarmouth Fire Station that had been donated to rescue workers conducting the search.

Crews worked overnight and well into Wednesday in a frantic search search for a man who went missing following the grain silo collapse at the Agri-way Grain Elevators in Des Moines County's unincorporated community of Yarmouth.

The elevators are located on property owned by Gabeline Trucking Corp., according to property records.

Previously: Crews rush to find man missing after grain silo collapses in Yarmouth

According to Des Moines County Emergency Management Coordinator Gina Hardin, rescue crews paused their search only briefly due to lightning, but rain did not play a major factor in the search efforts.

Hardin said Alliant Energy shut off power in the area to allow crews to work safely. Impacted customers will have their power restored once it is safe to do so.

The grain silo collapsed at about 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 20000 block of Chestnut Street. According to Jeff Kerr, deputy chief of the Mediapolis Fire Department, two men who had unloaded a semi-truck full of grain into the holding shed that functions as a dumping and loading station began to run away from the structure when they heard a loud bang. Only one man made it out.

Crews from numerous emergency agencies worked in 15-minute intervals Tuesday, breaking to get their vitals checked because of the heat. With Wednesday's cooler temperatures, they were able to work in 30-minute intervals.

Nearly 60 first responders were at the collapse Tuesday and Wednesday, with emergency crews from the Yarmouth, Mediapolis, Danville, Burlington, and West Burlington fire departments, Des Moines County Sheriff's Office and Des Moines County Emergency Management Agency among those at the scene.

Iowa Task Force-1 out of Cedar Rapids also responded, as did numerous community volunteers and crews with Louisa County Millwright of Wapello, Breuer Towing and Recovery of Mount Pleasant, and Newberry Towing And Recovery of Keokuk.

"The public has been fabulous supporting this effort," Hardin said.

Glendening said it does not appear the collapse was caused by an explosion but rather was the result of a structure failure.

This report will be updated as information becomes available.

Hawk Eye reporter Michaele Niehaus contributed to this report.

Brad Vidmar covers public safety and education for The Hawk Eye and can be reached via email at BVidmar@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Hawk Eye: 'The incident has come to an end': Man who went missing in Iowa grain elevator collapse found dead

