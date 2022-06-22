Muni Band's Sunday program includes narrated tribute to JFK

Ron Coberley's selection of music for Sunday's Burlington Municipal Band concert is designed to please any crowd with a wide variety of styles including band classics, rock and roll, marches, and a special tribute to John F. Kennedy.

Coberley, a retired New London High School band director and a regular trumpeter with the band, will wield the baton for the 7:30 p.m. concert at the Band Shell in Crapo Park.

The free concert also will be presented at 9 p.m. on radio station KBUR 1490 AM.

KBUR radio personality Steve Hexom will narrate "Ask Not," a moving, musical tribute to the life of JFK.

Also among the band's selections are: "Mr. Maestro March," "Queen in Concert," a medley of Queen hits, "Chant and Jobilo," "American Big Top," "Blue Tango," "Always United, Forever Strong," and "A Tribute to Gershwin," a medley of Gershwin Tunes.

And, as tradition demands, "The Stars and Stripes Forever."

Like all of the band's concerts it will be family-friendly and free of charge.

Bring a lawn chair or blanket or sit on provided benches.

In case of rain, the concert will move to the James Madison Education Center auditorium at 2132 Madison Avenue.