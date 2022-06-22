ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placer County, CA

Woman attacked by bear in North Lake Tahoe

By Katherine Nowicki
mynews4.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAHOE CITY, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Placer County Sheriff's Office is reminding both visitors and residents of North Lake Tahoe to be careful of bears after a woman was attacked in her home. A woman was attacked by a bear on the 3100 block...

mynews4.com

Tahoe Daily Tribune

Amazing dog: Five weeks alone, two rescues and one escape

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A stray dog that survived more than five weeks on her own, during which time she was hit by a car and suffered injuries, is finally rehabilitated and ready for adoption. Estrella was first spotted in Tahoe City in February. It took several tries...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Firefighters Hike Into Tahoe National Forest To Stop Lightning-Caused Tree Fire

NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) – Firefighters had to hike into the Tahoe National Forest on Thursday to battle a tree fire that was apparently started by lightning. California saw more than 66,000 lightning strikes across the state Wednesday night into Thursday. The tree that caught fire near Donner Lake. (Credit: Cal Fire) The barrage was one of the most extreme seen in years – with about a third of them being cloud-to-ground strikes, officials with the National Lightning Detection Network said. A vast majority of the lightning strikes were registered down in Southern California, but Northern California also saw some action. Case in point, Cal Fire and the US Forest Service announced that they responded to a lightning-caused tree fire above Donner Lake on Thursday evening. Firefighters had to hike for about a mile until they reached the fire on Schallenberger Ridge. Crews had to fell the tree to fully put out the flames, Cal Fire says. Firefighters will continue to be on high alert in case any lingering problems remain after the thunderstorm.  
ACCIDENTS
FOX40

Mandatory evacuations in Lincoln, Sheridan area due to fire

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — There are mandatory evacuations due to a fire in the Lincoln and Sheridan area, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.  The evacuations are ordered for Ranch House Road and deputies are assisting with the evacuations. The area of Camp Far West to Ranch House Road is under an evacuation […]
LINCOLN, CA
California Crime & Safety
FOX40

Burned boat to remain in Sacramento River

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento County spokesperson said that an 85-foot boat that caught fire Tuesday in the Sacramento River would remain in the water. The spokesperson said that there is no funding to remove the vessel since no owner has been identified and there are no local or state funds available to remove […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman taking out trash attacked by bear inside her Lake Tahoe home

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Officials in California are warning homeowners to be aware after a woman was attacked by a bear in her home. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said the woman was attacked in broad daylight while she was taking the trash out of her home. Deputies that said when the woman took the trash out, she left her front door open, and while she was outside the bear walked into the house. When she returned home, she came face to face with the animal, who scratched her face and knocked her to the ground.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Sacramento woman missing since June 14

SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — A 23-year-old woman went missing in Sacramento on June 14. According to the missing person report, Nayeli Imani Harrison is a white woman with brown eyes and hair. She is 4 feet and 9 inches tall, with pierced ears, and a scar under her right eye. No other details were provided […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

MS Dixie II crew rescues jet skiers in danger of drowning

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — Two jet skiers in danger of drowning in Lake Tahoe owe their rescue to crew members of the MS Dixie II who pulled them from the water. On Thursday, June 16, shortly after 6 p.m., a jet ski holding two people tipped over, dumping the riders into the lake. According to the Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District rescue report, the two passengers were unable to get back onto the jet ski and it started drifting away from them.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
KTVZ News Channel 21

Two women, one from Bend, killed in Highway 97 head-on crash north of Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Two women, from Bend and Northern California, were killed and three people were injured in a head-on collision of a pickup and SUV early Friday morning on U.S. Highway 97 north of Klamath Falls, Oregon State Police reported. The post Two women, one from Bend, killed in Highway 97 head-on crash north of Klamath Falls appeared first on KTVZ.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
globalcirculate.com

No more fireworks for North Tahoe on the Fourth of July

It’s no secret the Fourth of July is the busiest weekend of the year in Lake Tahoe. It’s the pinnacle of tourism up here, a weekend when visitors flock to the cooler mountain air, hotels are booked, beaches are packed and come night, the booms of fireworks echo across the basin.
TAHOE CITY, CA
Accidents
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
Public Safety
FOX40

Sacramento law enforcement recover 5 pounds of crystal meth during bust

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Several Sacramento area law enforcement agencies joined together in searching two locations in Sacramento and West Sacramento that resulted in the seizure of five pounds of crystal meth, a ghost gun, three handguns and $50,000 in cash. The searches were conducted on June 21, according to the Sacramento Police Department. The […]
FOX40

What is that pyramid-shaped building next to the Sacramento River?

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One of the most unique buildings in the Sacramento region gets a lot of attention due to its pyramid shape and location next to the Sacramento River.  The West Sacramento landmark, officially known as the Ziggurat, is located on Third Street and is visible while driving on the Tower Bridge […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Woman dies in 49er Tavern Plaza shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sheriff’s Communications Center received a call regarding a shooting that occurred at the 2800 block of El Centro Road Friday morning. According to a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office press release, deputies arrived on the scene and located a woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Deputies performed life-saving measures […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Deaf man missing in Placer County

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a deaf man who went missing near Incline Village on June 14. Blair Esson, 29, was last seen trying to get a ride to Grid Bar in Kings Beach, his friends told sheriff’s deputies. Esson is 5’05”, weighs 150 pounds, has blonde […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Power restored in South Lake Tahoe (Updated)

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Power was restored Friday afternoon to about 2,500 customers. Liberty Utilities announced at about 12:45 p.m. that power had been restored and no customers should be experiencing outages. Original post. SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A power outage is affecting thousands of customers in...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Reno couple feels helpless as dog goes missing in Truckee

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno couple on vacation is asking for residents in Truckee to keep an eye out for their dog Abbie. The couple went on their first vacation in June post-pandemic to Costa Rica. They say they left their 10-year-old mini schnauzer Abbie with a dog sitter.
RENO, NV

