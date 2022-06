Reno, NEV — News 4 viewer John reached out to ask if it's true that the local gas tax is going to increase on top of the high prices we're already paying at the pump?. John is correct. the local gas tax which is collected the Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) will increase by just under two cents a gallon as of July 1st, 2022.

RENO, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO