Gov. Evers criticizes Wisconsin Republicans for immediately gaveling out of special session on abortion

By Sam Shilts
 3 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (WKBT) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers criticized Republican lawmakers for immediately gaveling out of a special session called to address Wisconsin’s dormant abortion ban.

The ban, dating to 1849, outlaws abortion in all cases except to save the mother’s life. In light of leaked documents showing the U.S. Supreme Court may strike down Roe v Wade, Evers called a special session to repeal the state’s ban, which would go into effect should Roe be overturned.

State Senate President Chris Kapenga gaveled in and gaveled out in just 14 seconds, effectively ending the session just as it started.

Evers issued a statement slamming the move, saying, “Time and time again, the people of Wisconsin have asked Republican legislators to do what they are elected to do — to take action on pressing issues facing our state, to do the right thing, and to help the people we are elected to serve. Today, they once again failed to muster the courage to perform that simple duty.”

According to a Marquette Law School poll, nearly 60% of Wisconsinites support keeping abortion legal. Nationwide support sits at nearly 70%.

