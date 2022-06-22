'We're trying to do everything we can for the Celtics,' says Boston co-governor Wyc Grousbeck

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Now that we know that the players already on the Boston Celtics‘ roster are capable of getting to the NBA Finals, the final stage in their evolution towards returning to contenders has arrived — namely, adding the final, finishing pieces to an already-expensive roster in order not just to make but have a shot at winning the 2023 Finals outright.

Speaking to the media earlier this week, Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens made it clear he’d been given the go-ahead to make whatever moves were needed to that end. That position was recently re-affirmed by team co-governor Wyc Grousbeck.

“The reason that we bought the Celtics in the first place — and I got 20 guys together to do it — so that we could vindicate, to try to take care of this great thing,” explained the Celtics’ co-owner in an interview with WEEI’s “Felger and Mazz” when the issue of how committed financially the team was to make the leap to a true contender.

Grousbeck described the franchise as “much bigger than any of us, that truly great people put together” before his ownership group purchased the team.

“We’re trying to do everything we can for the Celtics; it’s been that way since 2003, and there’s no question. Whatever needs to be done, can be done, can possibly be done — I’ve had about four different in-person meetings and conversations with Brad and Ime in the last four days, and it’s been ‘Let’s go’ and that’s the way to be for as long as we’ve got a team that can compete.”

“So, we are really excited and can’t wait to see what happens,” he added.

From the sounds of things, the Celtics are indeed committed to investing in this iteration of the team, but the proof will be in the players they add to the roster this offseason.

Whether by signing players to the mini-mid-level exception or going hard into the cap spending by bringing on a player closer to the $17.1 million traded player exception left from the Evan Fournier sign-and-trade to the New York Knicks, this team will be a pricier one in 2022-23.

That ownership is saying all the right things is promising given how many teams have fallen short of such lofty goals by pinching pennies, but the state of the Celtics’ books come opening day will tell the true tale of what sort of green light for spending Boston has.

