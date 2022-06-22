Man accused of strangling cellmate in Sumter County jail
OCALA, Fla. – A Sumter County man was indicted for first-degree premeditated murder after killing his cellmate in the Coleman Federal Correctional Institution, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida. A grand jury...
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Criminal charges will not be filed against the officer who beat a woman at Lowell Correctional Institute in Lake County. WATCH: Woman beaten so badly in prison that she’s now quadriplegic, but why hasn’t anyone been charged?. 9 Investigates has been following the...
A 24-year-old Ocala man was arrested after being accused of striking a female victim with a vehicle. On Tuesday, June 21, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a residence on Hemlock Terrace in Ocala in reference to a battery investigation. Upon arrival, Marion County Fire Rescue paramedics were on scene and advised that the victim was being transported to a local hospital for medical assistance.
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) -Levy County Sheriff’s Office officials said a toy gun, that mimics a real firearm, was part of a prank pulled on Williston football players on Wednesday. It happened as the Williston football team left their summer retreat at Blue Springs Park in Bronson. Investigators said someone...
An act of littering led to a drug suspect’s felony arrest in Leesburg. A police officer saw a man throw an object Wednesday from a black Dodge Charger into the yard of a residence located at 1112 Pioneer Trail in Leesburg. The officer had been traveling westbound on Seminole Trail when he saw the Charger pass him doing 40 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone.The officer observed the Charger turn onto Pioneer Trail where the Charger failed to stop at a stop sign. The officer saw the driver, later identified as 27-year-old Kourtney Keymond Smith of Okahumpka, throw something out of the Charger’s driver’s side window. The officer was able to get a close look at the driver as he threw the object, according to the police report. The Charger was then driven into the backyard at 1112 Pioneer Trail.
A handyman who has been jailed without bond is claiming his “financial hardships” have prevented him from repaying $21,797 to a Villager he ripped off years ago. Mark Dwayne Guemble, 52, of Lady Lake, continues to be held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center following his arrest on multiple probation violations.
Leesburg police arrested a man Tuesday morning for drug possession in a parking lot on Venetian Park Drive. Dispatch had received a call about 11:17 a.m. that two men appeared to be passed out in a silver utility vehicle. The men were unresponsive when first contacted by the officers. The officers saw that the driver, later identified as, 39-year-old Jacob Cripe, of Leesburg had a clear plastic container between his legs with what appeared to contain a white crystalline substance which later field tested as methamphetamine. The officers could also see a piece of aluminum foil with a chawed black substance between Cripe’s legs.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 21-year-old man accused of killing his wife faced a judge for the first time Thursday. The hearing for Xichen Yang lasted only a few minutes. Yang, who appeared in custody from the Seminole County jail, said only a few words to the judge when asked if he understood his bond and the charges he is facing.
WINTER PARK, Fla. — A Winter Park attorney is going to prison after detectives said he bilked a 105-year-old woman out of her fortune. Matthew Roby was in court Friday to take a plea from prosecutors. His scheme unraveled after the woman told detectives three years ago that he...
A Dunnellon man was taken into custody under allegations he molested a girl, and faces up to a lifetime in prison if convicted. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities arrested 74-year-old Brian Russell Frantz the morning of Tuesday, June 21, on two life-felony counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child 12 years old or younger.
A Winter Park lawyer is going to prison after detectives say he stole millions of dollars from a 108-year-old woman. The victim, Helen Kuhn passed away earlier this month, but the Orange County Sheriff's Office says she caught on to the fraud back in 2019.
Two people were arrested after their golf cart illegally crossed U.S. Hwy. 441. The golf cart was pulled over at Baylee Plaza in Summerfield at about 3 a.m. Thursday after the illegal crossing of U.S. Hwy. 441, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The...
Orlando, Fla. - A 16-year-old is now in custody after police say he was involved in an online sex crimes investigation and threatened law enforcement. Orlando Police and Florida Highway Patrol held a news conference on Wednesday about the arrest. Investigators hope the 16-year-old being held at a juvenile detention...
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police released body camera video Friday that they say captured the moment a man opened fire on officers who were in an unmarked vehicle. Police said the bullet hole in the windshield came from the suspect. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Last...
Despite illegally selling nearly a dozen firearms, including one to a stranger who used it to kill a young man and injure a mother of two at an Ocala Pilot gas station in May 2021, gun trafficker and former Alachua jail guard Kenyari Brewton, 27, will avoid a prison term, according to the court’s decision made on May 20.
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A disbarred Winter Park attorney received prison time after agreeing to a plea deal for stealing $3 million from an elderly client. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Matthew Roby was arrested in 2021 and agreed to the plea deal Friday for exploitation of an elderly person and grand theft of more than $100,000.
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A 35-year-old Lakeland man riding a bicycle was killed early Friday morning after being struck by a vehicle on U.S. Highway 27, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The bicyclist was traveling south toward U.S. Highway 192 in the designated bicycle lane when a driver...
LEESBURG, Fla. — Lake County deputies arrested a gunman after he killed a man Wednesday afternoon. Deputies said 57-year-old James Carlton of Fruitland Park is charged with killing a 27-year-old man in Leesburg. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The shooting happened around 2:50 p.m. on Whitney...
A suspected drug seller was arrested early Sunday evening in the parking lot of the Discount Food Mart at 2202 Griffin Road in Leesburg. A Leesburg police officer was conducting surveillance on the parking lot due to ongoing problems with illegal drug activities and gun violence at that location when he saw a car pull into the parking lot. The car had what appeared to be deeply tinted side windows. A white van pulled up next to the car and a man later identified as 33-year-old- Kendrick Ramone Stokes got out of the car and reached into the white van and then pulled his arm out in a suspicious manner, according to the arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department.
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake County man is charged with murder, accused of fatally shooting another man in the head, according to the Lake County sheriff's office. Lake County sheriff’s deputies took James Carlton, 57, of Fruitland Park, into custody Wednesday night. The 26-year-old victim has not...
