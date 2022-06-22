Man accused of strangling cellmate in Sumter County jail

An act of littering led to a drug suspect’s felony arrest in Leesburg. A police officer saw a man throw an object Wednesday from a black Dodge Charger into the yard of a residence located at 1112 Pioneer Trail in Leesburg. The officer had been traveling westbound on Seminole Trail when he saw the Charger pass him doing 40 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone.The officer observed the Charger turn onto Pioneer Trail where the Charger failed to stop at a stop sign. The officer saw the driver, later identified as 27-year-old Kourtney Keymond Smith of Okahumpka, throw something out of the Charger’s driver’s side window. The officer was able to get a close look at the driver as he threw the object, according to the police report. The Charger was then driven into the backyard at 1112 Pioneer Trail.

