Sumter County, FL

Man accused of strangling cellmate in Sumter County jail

click orlando
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOCALA, Fla. – A Sumter County man was indicted for first-degree premeditated murder after killing his cellmate in the Coleman Federal Correctional Institution, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida. A grand jury...

