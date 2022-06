SALINAS — ARIEL Summer Camp performers will present “Disney’s The Jungle Book KIDS” on Friday, June 24, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, June 25, at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Karen Wilson Children’s Theatre in Salinas. Adapted from Disney’s beloved animated film and the works of Rudyard Kipling, the “man cub” Mowgli bounds through the jungle and learns what it means to be human. For tickets or more information, visit arieltheatrical.org, call 831-775-0976 or go to the ARIEL box office at 320 Main St.

SALINAS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO