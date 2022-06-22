ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

HPD searching for 2 men involved in aggravated robbery at NW Houston fast-food restaurant

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F6JMf_0gIrjGW300

The Houston Police Department is seeking help identifying two men involved in an aggravated robbery on the city's northwest side.

The robbery took place on Wednesday, May 4 at about 9:50 a.m. at a fast-food restaurant located in the 5700 block of Hollister Street.

Surveillance video shows the two men initially act like customers when they enter the restaurant, but then later walk around the cashier counter. That is when they point their handguns at the employees and demand money from the cash registers.

HPD said the employees complied with the suspects and gave them the money from the cash drawers.

RELATED: Man caught on video robbing fast food employees at gunpoint as they took out the trash in NW Houston

The two robbers are seen on video driving off from the business in a blue Ford Mustang with black wheels.

HPD described the first suspect as a Black man, 5 feet 10 inches tall, who was last seen wearing a black hoodie. The second suspect is described as Black man who was last seen wearing a blue Florida jacket and tan pants.

If you have any information related to this investigation, you can contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

