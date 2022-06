ROSCOE, Mont. - A woman from Roscoe is doing her best to hold onto hope after these devastating floods, she lost her husband a few years back... And has now lost her home. Leaving her with a few items, her dog Bentley and clothes on her back, Jeanette Ostrum said she had never seen anything like what she experienced last, and even though she has lost everything, she is blessed to have her family and her friends to support her.

ROSCOE, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO