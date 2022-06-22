ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deer Park, OH

Police: Man shot, killed by his brother

By Molly Schramm, Felicia Jordan
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 3 days ago
A 66-year-old man was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds inside a home in Deer Park on Wednesday, according to Deer Park police.

Police were initially called to the home on Monterey Avenue for a medical alarm activation citing "unknown trouble." When police got there they found Mark Mueller unresponsive and he was confirmed dead by Deer Park fire officials.

Police said they believe the homicide was domestic-related and that there was no overall threat to the public.

Deer Park police was searching for Mark's brother, 70-year-old Michael Mueller in connection with the homicide. Michael was found dead by June 25 due to a self-inflicted gun shot wound.

Police said the Lexington Police Department also assisted with locating Michael.

