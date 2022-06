With all the bad news we see and hear daily, locally and beyond, I thought that this story might be of interest to you. I volunteer for a national charitable organization called Comfort Cases. We provide brand new backpacks with contents like pajamas, blankets, toiletries, books, coloring books, socks and a stuffed animal to children entering foster care. My mission has been to provide Comfort Cases for foster children in Maine. This week I’ve distributed more than 60 cases to DHHS as well as Adoptive and Foster Families of Maine.

