Stuart drivers to encounter week-long Brightline detours on Southeast Dixie Highway

By Lina Ruiz, Treasure Coast Newspapers
 3 days ago

STUART — Drivers here could encounter detours on a main traffic artery for a week as Brightline construction continues throughout the Treasure Coast.

Southeast Dixie Highway will be closed 7 a.m. Friday through 7 p.m. July 1, according to Brightline. Crossing work is in preparation for extension next year of passenger rail service to Orlando.

Here’s where to detour:

  • Northbound traffic: Go west on Southeast Monterey Road to U.S. 1, then north to State Road 5A. Go east to access Southeast Dixie Highway
  • Southbound traffic: Go west on East Florida Street to Southeast Johnson Avenue, then south to U.S. 1. Go south to Monterey Road, then travel east to access Southeast Dixie Highway.

More Brightline construction: Brightline road closure at Southeast Indian Street in Martin County to last two weeks

Ed Killer: Coast Guard seeks boaters' opinions on Brightline plans for Stuart bridge. Will it matter?

Lina Ruiz is TCPalm's watchdog reporter for Martin County. You can reach her at lina.ruiz@tcpalm.com , on Twitter @Lina_Ruiz48 or at 321-501-3845

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Stuart drivers to encounter week-long Brightline detours on Southeast Dixie Highway

Comments / 2

goodhuman
2d ago

City is doing a horrible job informing drivers of detours! Wasting gas all over the place because of their lack of communication to the driver in a timely manner! Do better Stuart! This place is getting bad enough as it is!

Reply
2
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brightline#Detours#Stuart Drivers#Coast Guard
