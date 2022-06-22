Stuart drivers to encounter week-long Brightline detours on Southeast Dixie Highway

STUART — Drivers here could encounter detours on a main traffic artery for a week as Brightline construction continues throughout the Treasure Coast.

Southeast Dixie Highway will be closed 7 a.m. Friday through 7 p.m. July 1, according to Brightline. Crossing work is in preparation for extension next year of passenger rail service to Orlando.

Here’s where to detour:

Northbound traffic: Go west on Southeast Monterey Road to U.S. 1, then north to State Road 5A. Go east to access Southeast Dixie Highway

Southbound traffic: Go west on East Florida Street to Southeast Johnson Avenue, then south to U.S. 1. Go south to Monterey Road, then travel east to access Southeast Dixie Highway.

