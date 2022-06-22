ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kantata Debuts as a Leader in Five G2 Summer 2022 Grids

By Kantata
 3 days ago
Kantata, the leading global supplier of purpose-built technology for professional services, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in G2's Summer 2022 Grid® Reports for Project Management, Professional Services Automation, Project and Portfolio Management, Resource Management, and Work Management. Users ranked Kantata as the number one resource management...

Winners of 2022 Seattle CIO of the Year ORBIE Awards Announced

Executives from Alaska Airlines, PACCAR Inc., Seattle Children's, Puget Sound Energy, Washington State University, EvergreenHealth, & Seattle Mariners Recognized for their Achievements. SEATTLE, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SeattleCIO announced the winners of its 2022 CIO of the Year® ORBIE® Awards. SeattleCIO recognized chief information officers in seven key categories...
How Can Digitalization of Medical Devices Boost Productivity in Med-tech

The digital transformation of medical devices encourages medtech players to deliver significant value for providers and patients, says Frost & Sullivan. SAN ANTONIO, June 23, 2022 /CNW/ -- The global medical devices industry is undergoing a major transformation in business models, technology adoption, and care delivery approaches, according to Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Global Medical Devices Outlook. The digitalization of medical devices encourages medtech players to deliver value for providers and patients with devices and digital data. This is leading to the development of new business models, such as platform plays, and holistic care delivery approaches that will accelerate global medical devices market growth. Under an aspirational scenario, the market will likely reach $464.54 billion by the end of 2022 from $425.21billion in 2021.
GoDaddy Introduces Web Hosting Plus to its Lineup of Products

GoDaddy changes name of Business Hosting product and rebrands as "Web Hosting Plus" emphasizing improved loading speed and performance for hosted sites, user-friendliness, and server hardware improvements. SAN ANTONIO, Texas, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Domain registrar and web hosting company GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY) recently changed the name of their...
Hexagon announces Nexus, a platform to connect siloed engineering and unlock smart manufacturing innovation

The platform will connect people, technology, and data across the design, production and manufacturing workflow to streamline information sharing, drive quality and optimise operations. It will empower cross-functional teams with the insights to solve unique problems and collaborate instinctively in real time, connecting their existing Hexagon products and third party...
Pursuant Health Completes Funding Round to Drive New Product Initiatives

ATLANTA, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pursuant Health, a health data management platform with a network of 4,600 retail-based health kiosks that provide accessible and affordable health screenings, has successfully completed a recapitalization that provides $4.3 million of cash and reduces the Company's debt from $16.7 million to $2.3 million – significantly improving the Company's financial position.
IDTechEx Analyzes Meta's VR Optics Future

BOSTON, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Reality (VR) headsets are edging toward becoming commonplace. However, social acceptability is still some way off and the user experience is not entirely comfortable. Essential to solving these problems are the lenses that magnify and focus headsets' displays. Until recently, this field was relatively static, with headsets using optics based on Fresnel lenses, but a flurry of innovation is now in progress.
CS FINAL DEADLINE: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED FIRM, Encourages Credit Suisse Group AG Investors With Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important June 28 Deadline in Securities Class Action - CS

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) between March 19, 2021 and March 25, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important June 28, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline. SO WHAT: If you purchased Credit Suisse securities...
USD 1.9 Billion Growth expected in Barcode Scanner Market by 2026 | 1,200+ Sourcing and Procurement Report | SpendEdge

Barcode Scanner Market Report highlights the effect of COVID-19 on this market. Advantech, CipherLab, and Datalogic will emerge as Barcode Scanner suppliers by 2026. NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Barcode Scanner will grow at a CAGR of 5.66% by 2026. This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Barcode Scanner requirements.
Ride share and Ride-hailing Boost Global Purpose-built Vehicle Demand

The purpose-built vehicle market improves vertical integration and brings customers and manufacturers closer by eliminating gaps, says Frost & Sullivan. SAN ANTONIO, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The need to address various requirements in ride share and ride-hailing expedites purpose-built vehicle (PBV) market growth, finds Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis. This sector involves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) designing, fabricating, and selling highly customized vehicles that adapt to customers' application needs. With three innovative business models——build-and-own, build-and-sell, and configure-and-buy—the PBV market improves automotive business models' vertical integration and brings customers and manufacturers closer by eliminating gaps.
VIKING MARKS FLOAT OUT OF NEWEST OCEAN SHIP

Set to Debut in Early 2023, the Viking Saturn Meets Water for First Time. LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking® (www.viking.com) today announced its newest ocean ship—the 930-guest Viking Saturn®—was "floated out," marking a major construction milestone and the first time the ship has touched water. Scheduled to debut in April 2023, the Viking Saturn will spend her maiden season sailing itineraries in the Mediterranean and in Northern Europe.
Acetonitrile Market 2021-2025 | High Consumption of Acetonitrile in the Pharmaceutical Industry to Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Acetonitrile Market size is expected to grow by 36.07 th units at a CAGR of 5.65% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a sample report.
Goodnight Midstream Announces New Sustainability-Focused Initiatives

Prepares for Installation of 500-Kilowatt Solar Generation System in Eddy County. Joins Innovative Demand Response Program to Support Reliability of North Dakota's Electrical Grid. DALLAS, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodnight Midstream LLC ("Goodnight"), a leading midstream produced water infrastructure company, today announced two new initiatives with industry-leading partners aimed...
5G Enterprise Market by Service (platform and software) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - 2022-2026

NEW YORK, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The adoption of 5G networks for smart cities is a 5G Enterprise Market trend that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years. Smart cities are becoming popular because of the use of advanced technologies that provide greater convenience. Communications are the key and a very important part of the entire infrastructure in smart cities, as every component needs to be connected to the Internet, as well as integrated together. The smart city also requires extensive machine-type communication (MTC) applications. Therefore, the need for 5G networks for faster data transmission and communications will increase in smart cities. With the adoption of 5G networks, massive machine-type communications (MMTC) can be easily established and implemented. This easy communication will make various applications, such as smart traffic management and autonomous driving easier and safer. Therefore, the adoption of 5G networks for smart city projects across the world will increase. As a result, the demand for 5G services across enterprises will also increase to ensure high-density network connectivity for smart city projects across the globe. This will significantly drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.
RVnGO Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement Related to Proposed Public Offering.

PHOENIX, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RVnGO (RVeloCITY, Inc., doing business as RVnGO, Phoenix, Arizona the "Company") announced today that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to the proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The initial public offering is expected to occur after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.
Jeff Gartland Promoted to President of Hunter Warfield

Industry veteran to lead organization through next phase of revenue recovery. TAMPA, Fla., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Resident Interface, the only comprehensive revenue recovery management solution designed for multifamily owner/operators, today announced that Jeff Gartland was named President of Hunter Warfield. His focus will be on delivering the highest professional and ethical work standards to resolve clients' receivables while providing industry-leading strategies through a sophisticated blend of technology and advanced data analytics.
Saul Centers Declares Quarterly Dividends

BETHESDA, Md., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE: BFS) has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.59 per share on its common stock, to be paid on July 29, 2022, to holders of record on July 15, 2022. The common dividend represents a $0.02 per share (3.51%) increase over the amount paid in the previous quarter and a $0.04 per share (7.27%) increase over the amount paid in the prior year's comparable quarter.
Leather Handbags Market - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

NEW YORK, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Leather Handbags Market by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. One of the key factors driving the leather handbags market growth is the influence of celebrity endorsements on customer purchase decisions. The fashion industry has been experiencing rapid changes and advancements over the last two decades, mainly owing to the growing fashion-conscious population, particularly in developing regions. In addition, endorsements and the use of fashion products by celebrities influence the customer purchase decision. Celebrity endorsement is a popular marketing tool used by vendors to build their brand image as well as create product awareness and promote products. A group of professionals or celebrities recommending a product can considerably impact customer perception about the product. Vendors often sign multi-year endorsement agreements with high-profile celebrities to enhance their brand value. Selena Gomez, an American singer and actress, and Michael B. Jordan, an American actor, are brand ambassadors for Coach (a brand by Tapestry Inc.). Customer engagement programs are introduced through offline and online channels to increase awareness. With growing internet penetration globally and the success of social media campaigns, vendors promote their products at a minimal cost.
