LITTLE SAINTS INTRODUCES SPICY MARGARITA AND MIMOSA FLAVORS INTO THEIR COLLECTION OF PLANT MAGIC MOCKTAILS IN TIME FOR SUMMER

By Little Saints
 3 days ago
Feel the joy, connectivity, and uplifting sensory experience of their plant-based drinks that are expertly crafted without alcohol or sugar. NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Saints, the only mocktail brand to combine CBD and Reishi mushrooms in their ingredients, today releases two new effervescent flavors, Spicy Margarita and...

#Plant#Local Food#Food Drink#Beverages#Cbd#Spicy Margarita#Ginger Mule#Little Saints
