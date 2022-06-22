ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ALEXANDRA GRANT AND KEANU REEVES PARTNER WITH NFT PROJECT, FLUF WORLD TO LAUNCH THE FUTUREVERSE FOUNDATION

By Futureverse Foundation
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Futureverse Foundation invests in underrepresented artists, creatives, and communities in order to build more diverse, equitable, and inclusive spaces—in both the metaverse and real world. NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Non-Fungible Labs, a New Zealand-based NFT and blockchain-based technology company and home to FLUF World,...

#Art#Nft#Charity#Web3#Nft Project#Fluf World To Launch The#Futureverse#Fluf World#Non Fungible Labs#Nana Oforiatta Ayim#The Ghanaian Pavilion
