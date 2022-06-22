U.S. Marshals Announce Arrest Results of “Operation Washout”
3 days ago
U.S Marshals of the Middle District of Alabama, along with federal, state and local law enforcement have announced the results of their two-week “Operation Washout” efforts. The two-week operation focused on arresting violent fugitives and noncompliant sex offenders. The operation, which ran from June 6 to June...
DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An employee of Seoyon E-Hwa Interior Systems is dead and another employee is charged in her murder following a shooting outside the car parts supplier near Craig Field. Dallas County Sheriff Michael Granthum said Cherrell Tyus, 29, is accused of killing 28-year-old Kadeejia Lee before...
Authorities in Alabama were searching Thursday for a jail escapee who overpowered a sheriff’s deputy and stole an ambulance at a hospital Wednesday, officials said. Phillip Shane Bradford, 45, escaped Wednesday afternoon after he was taken to a Birmingham hospital for treatment, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.
More than a dozen people were arrested in a two-week operation led by the U.S. Marshals Service aimed at arresting violent fugitives and noncompliant sex offenders. Operation Washout took place in the Montgomery area and included the indictments of 18 people on federal gun and drug charges. The operation ran...
A Louisiana State Trooper has been arrested on a charge of DWI. State Police Troop D got word from police in Atlanta, Georgia about the arrest of the off duty trooper. Shortly before 2am Thursday morning 34-year-old Aubin Young of Lake Charles was arrested for DWI and other traffic charges following a traffic stop. Young is currently assigned Troop D in the Lake Charles area.
A woman suspected in the murder of another woman from Selma has been charged with capital murder that took place on early Thursday morning at a manufacturing plant in Dallas County. According to Alabama News Network, authorities confirmed that the victim's name was Kadeejia Lee, 28. The suspect was identified...
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested on multiple charges, including two counts of capital murder, for the Wednesday shooting death of a 12-year-old Montgomery boy, according to the Montgomery Police Department. Thomaris Davis, 26, of Montgomery, was arrested Thursday, the day after Nelson Harris was shot and...
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a recent theft. According to officials, the victim reported that on June 16, 2022 someone broke into her vehicle in the 5000 Block of Summerville Road Phenix City. During the break, the victim’s […]
FALKVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A man suspected of killing a woman and child in Ohio was found dead in Alabama from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, news outlets reported.Dante Rashad Hawes, 32, of Dayton, Ohio, was found dead inside a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Falkville, Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn told news outlets. The man took his own life, Chunn said.The vehicle was located just off Interstate 65 about 450 miles (724 kilometers) south of Dayton, where authorities found the bodies of a woman and girl dead from apparent gunshot wounds inside a home on Thursday morning.Hawes was suspected of killing the two, who were his girlfriend and a young girl, Chunn said. Authorities didn't immediately identify the victims, and it wasn't clear how long they had been dead.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is searching for an escaped inmate after he escaped custody in an ambulance, fleeing to the Robinwood area Wednesday afternoon. Police were blocking off intersections in Jefferson County just off Pinson Valley Parkway around 5 p.m. Wednesday. There was a heavy police presence in the Robinwood area with multiple agencies responding to the area.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have released new photos showing two vehicles that may have been involved in the New Year’s Day murder of Daniel Jackson. Police say, Jackson, 31, was found shot to death on Jan. 1 around 10 p.m. near South Court Street and East Patton Avenue. According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, investigators continue searching for evidence and witnesses in Jackson’s murder.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police confirm a homicide investigation is underway in connection to a deadly shooting Wednesday night. Capt. Saba Coleman said officers responded to a shooting call in the 2800 block of Cherry Street at about 9 p.m. She said they found a juvenile male with a life-threatening gunshot wound and an adult female with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama officials have approved a $725 million bond sale to help finance the construction of two supersize prisons intended to house up to 4,000 inmates each. Video above: Alabama's approval to use COVID-19 funds to build prisons facing backlash. The Alabama Corrections Institution Finance Authority, which...
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – First responders are on the scene of a traffic crash involving a pedestrian along Pepperell Parkway. The crash happened around 4:00 Wednesday afternoon. Police remain on the scene. The pedestrian’s condition is not being released at this time. You are asked to please avoid the area if you can. News 3 […]
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. - An east Alabama sheriff's office said one of its deputies died in a car chase on Monday. The Chambers County Sheriff's Office said Deputy J'Mar Abel was part of a pursuit involving the Roanoke Police Department when he lost control of his car and crashed on County Road 278.
TARRANT, Ala. — The last few days have been rough for Corlethius Loftin of Birmingham. His older brother, 42-year-old Samuel Loftin Jr. died last Tuesday morning around 3:30 a.m. while working at the ABC Coke plant in Tarrant. The plant produces foundry coke also known as hard coal. Chief...
Montgomery police have arrested a man, charging him with shooting and killing a 12-year-old boy. Police say they’ve charged 26-year-old Thomaris Davis of Montgomery with two counts of capital murder, firing a gun into an occupied dwelling, and second-degree assault. Police say 12-year-old Nelson Harris of Montgomery was killed...
An Alabama judge who belittled the governor over her age and gender and repeatedly cursed in court was removed from duty and could be ousted from office, records show. Mobile County Circuit Judge James T. Patterson was suspended after the Judicial Inquiry Commission, which investigates complaints against judges, accused him of violating judicial ethics with a string of remarks about Republican Gov. Kay Ivey and repeated profanity in court.
Alabama News Network has an update to a story we brought you a couple of weeks ago, about a Montgomery-area scout troop that found itself the victim of theft. BSA Troop 8, which is based at St. James United Methodist Church and serves Montgomery and Pike Road, had its large camping trailer stolen from outside its meeting space near the church at the end of May.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A homeless man has been convicted in the 2019 murder of an Alabama couple found shot to death inside their home. A jury found Terrance Jermain Holder, 41, guilty of murder and recommended a sentence of life without parole, according to court documents. Holder was convicted...
