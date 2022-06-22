ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Ask Dr. Nandi: Can you be infected by BA.4/5 after recovering from BA.2?

By Dr. Partha Nandi
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BiRKB_0gIrh8bu00

COVID-19’s omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5 are gaining ground and people want to know if it's possible to get infected with either BA.4 or BA.5 after recovering from BA.2.

Dr. Partha Nandi, chief health editor, has the answers to keep you safe.

I get asked that question quite often by patients. Unfortunately, there are quite a few mutations between some of the omicron variants. So, someone who was infected with BA.2, for example, is likely not protected against BA.4 or BA.5. Newer variants are very good at overcoming immunity, even if immunity came from vaccines, a prior infection, or both.

On the positive side, infectious disease experts say there is less of a chance of getting reinfected with BA.4 after being infected with BA.5 or vice versa. And that’s because these two variants share some key mutations.

But, how quickly you can get reinfected with any variant depends on a few factors like, age, immune response to the initial infection, amount of time since the first infection and the timing of becoming fully vaccinated and boosted. And while there are no definitive studies regarding how long immunity lasts, experts predict protection against reinfection is somewhere around a couple of weeks to a month depending on the variant and the factors mentioned above.

As more people are approved to receive a forth booster, should they get one now or wait for cases to rise in the fall to get boosted?

I know there is booster fatigue, but I support getting boosted now and,not waiting. Some may think a booster is useless because they’re less effective against omicron and because immunity wanes quicker than before. However, boosters still provide protection against severe disease and death.

Right now, there’s an average of 300 deaths a day from COVID-19. Three hundred deaths may not sound like a lot, but the virus has killed more than twice the amount of Americans each day when compared to suicides or deaths resulting from car crash. And those most at risk are adults 65-years-old and up. In fact, they have accounted for a larger share of deaths this year than last year. Plus, unvaccinated people are still dying at higher rates than vaccinated people.

It’s never too late to get vaccinated and boosted. Everyone ages 5 years old and up can get their first booster after they’re fully vaccinated. Adults 50 years old and up and people 12 years old and up who are moderately or severely immunocompromised are eligible to get a second booster.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Comments / 0

Related
WebMD

Some People Test Positive for COVID Several Days After Symptoms

May 31, 2022 -- Two-plus years into the COVID-19 pandemic, scientists still aren’t sure how long people who catch coronavirus remain infectious, The Wall Street Journal reports. Some people keep testing positive with rapid tests beyond five days, and some even test positive after 10 days, the newspaper reported....
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Woman diagnosed with menopause by dentist after GP ‘ignored’ symptoms for years

A woman has said she was diagnosed with menopause by her dentist after she was “ignored” by her doctors for “years”.Speaking in an interview with model Penny Lancaster on Monday, during a meeting in parliament, the woman named only as Lucinda said it took her nine years to be prescribed hormone replacement therapy (HRT).A group of celebrity campaigners, MPs and doctors met in parliament where women testified about their struggles to receive a menopause diagnosis.Lucinda told the group that she first experienced menopausal symptoms aged 41.Over the following three years she would experience night sweats, brain fog, bowel problems,...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Unvaccinated heart failure patients three times more likely to die from COVID than boosted heart failure patients

Heart failure patients who are unvaccinated against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, are three times more likely to die if infected with the virus compared to fully boosted heart failure patients, according to new research out of Mount Sinai Heart. The study, published June 9 in the Journal of Cardiac Failure, is the first to look at COVID-19 vaccination status and outcomes in patients with this cardiovascular condition, and shows how dramatic the protective effects are in this high-risk patient population.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Ba
deseret.com

4 main omicron variant symptoms to expect

The “stealth” omicron variant is on track to be surpassed by new COVID-19 subvariants, namely BA.4 and BA.5. This week, the BA.5 strain alone made up 20%-27% of cases in the U.S., while BA.4 had a hold on 8.8% to 14.5% of infections, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mail

Mystery as at least 118 Grand Canyon tourists 'are struck down with highly contagious norovirus' in two months: Woman describes calling chopper after finding group violently vomiting

The Grand Canyon National Park has seen more than 110 cases of a gastrointestinal illness closely resembling the highly contagious norovirus since May, health officials said. As of June 10, the park listed at least 118 people who have become sick with symptoms similar to those of the norovirus, which causes vomiting, diarrhea, cramping, body aches and a mild fever, the Grand Canyon News reported.
PRESCOTT, AZ
MedicineNet.com

What Happens When You Have Ulcerative Colitis?

Ulcerative colitis is a systemic disease that mainly manifests as intestinal ulcers. A multifactorial autoimmune reaction causes inflammation in the intestinal lining and forms ulcers. Intestine plays a major role in the absorption of water and salts from the waste food that moves through it. Any disruption in the integrity...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
The Independent

Covid cases spreading in UK as sufferers ‘are confusing milder symptoms for hay fever’

Rising Covid cases could be a result of sufferers confusing milder symptoms for hayfever, experts have warned. It comes as Covid cases increased by more than 40 per cent following Jubilee weekend celebrations earlier this month leaving an estimated 1.4 million people or one in 45 with the virus, up from one in 65 before the Queen’s anniversary festivities. Soaring hayfever cases, meanwhile, are linked to very high pollen levels which the Met Office has warned the public about during warm weather in the spring and summer season that have seen temperatures exceed 32C.Coughing, sneezing and runny nose are both...
PUBLIC HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

What Is Alcoholic Neuropathy?

Alcoholic neuropathy, also known as alcoholic peripheral neuropathy, refers to damage of the nerves due to chronic and excessive alcohol consumption. Affected nerves include the peripheral nerves, primarily located in the arms and legs, and the autonomic nerves, which help regulate our internal body functions. About 46% of chronic alcohol users will eventually develop this condition.
HEALTH
Tracey Folly

Pregnant woman horrified when doctors make her take X-rays lying prone on her belly while in labor

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I once faked being pregnant so I wouldn't have to accompany a patient into a hospital X-ray room and hold her in position while the technician took X-rays of her arm. So when I heard a doctor had ordered X-rays for my mother while she was pregnant with me, I felt stunned.
Medical News Today

Hypertension and asthma: What to know

A person with asthma may have a higher risk of high blood pressure and vice versa. The links may associate with the genetic basis of both, prescribed treatments, or the similar risk factors for developing the conditions. Asthma may be a. factor for having high blood pressure — hypertension —...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicineNet.com

Can Relapsing-Remitting MS Turn Into Progressive MS?

Defined as a chronic condition, multiple sclerosis (MS) is an ailment where the immune system attacks the protective layer around the nerve fibers, the myelin sheath. Sclerosis causes inflammation, and the development of lesions causes neuronal scarring. MS does not have a fixed cure, but its symptoms can be effectively managed through proper treatment and rehabilitation.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Prevalence and outcome of anemia among children hospitalized for pneumonia and their risk of mortality in a developing country

Data are limited on the prevalence and outcome of anemia and its risk on mortality among children under five years of age hospitalized for pneumonia/severe pneumonia. Thus, we conducted a secondary analysis of data extracted from Dhaka Hospital of International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh to address the evidence gap. Among 3468 children fulfilling the study criteria,1712 (49.4%) had anemia. If children aged"‰â‰¤"‰1.0,"‰>"‰1.0 to 2.0,"‰>"‰2.0 to"‰<"‰6.0, and"‰â‰¥"‰6.0 to 59Â months had blood hemoglobin (Hb) value of"‰â‰¤"‰10.7Â g/dL,"‰â‰¤"‰9.4Â g/dL,"‰â‰¤"‰9.5Â g/dL, and"‰â‰¤"‰11Â g/dl respectively; we considered them anemic. The trend of prevalence of anemia was found to be inversely related to increasing age (Chi-square for linear trend analysis was done to understand the relation of anemia with increasing age, which was"‰="‰6.96; p"‰="‰0.008). During hospitalization anemic children more often developed respiratory failure (7.2% vs. 4.4%, p"‰<"‰0.001) and fatal outcome (7.1.0% vs. 4.2%, p"‰<"‰0.001) than the children who did not have anemia. After adjusting for potential confounders, such as female sex, lack of immunization, abnormal mental status, severe acute malnutrition, dehydration, hypoxemia, severe sepsis, and bacteremia using multivariable logistic regression analysis, anemia was found to be independently associated with fatal outcome (OR"‰="‰1.88, 95% CI 1.23"“2.89, p"‰="‰0.004). Thus, future interventional studies on the early management of anemia may be warranted to understand whether the intervention reduces the morbidity and deaths in such children.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
contagionlive.com

ACIP Preferentially Recommends Fluzone High-Dose Influenza Vaccine for Seniors

Listen to our interview with Sanofi vaccine expert Dr. Christopher Rizzo about what this preferential recommendation means, and why high-dose flu vaccines are needed for older adults. Yesterday, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) granted preferential recommendation for differentiated influenza vaccines for adults 65 years and older. This preferential...
PHARMACEUTICALS
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy