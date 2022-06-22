ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroeville, PA

Monroeville man who had to cancel wedding over misread covid test result sues UPMC

By Paula Reed Ward
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy late July 2020, Michael Martin and his fiancee, Inger Tyree, had everything set for their Aug. 1 wedding. Because it was the height of the covid-19 pandemic, Martin and Tyree planned to have their 125 guests attend the Boyce Park reception in shifts so they could follow capacity rules but...

triblive.com

Marie Heather
2d ago

when it comes to a diease like this and how it first hit, i cant blame dude. you should be knowing 100% before telling the patient. who knows what could have happen if it was the other way around. makes you think how many other "mistakes" have they made, and never addressed it; Sorry UPMC, your gonna have to eat ur cost and give that man some of those expensive back. its the right thing to do. Even with him tellin her, he was getting married and she still confirmed it was positive, should be addressed!! Deff feel bad for who made that mistake hope they dont fire her.. "My Bad"

Reply
7
Charae brown
2d ago

i really wish these writers would get it right. 17 hours worth of a DJ makes me his man sound like he is lying. One letter, one punctuation mark misplaced or one word spelled wrong can change a whole story. get it together

Reply(1)
2
 

