Franklin, TX

Pursuit suspect hospitalized with self-inflicted gunshot wound

By Garrett Hottle
 3 days ago
A man wanted for capital murder and attempted capital murder is in critical condition from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head after fleeing from the Franklin Police Department early Wednesday morning.

The individual, who at the time was driving a Dodge Charger, initially caught the attention of law enforcement for speeding early Wednesday morning, according to Franklin Police. A Franklin Police Department Traffic Unit stopped the driver at 7:31 am for speeding and, upon contact with a Franklin Police Officer, provided what turned out to be a false name. While the officer conducted a standard record check of the man's name, the driver would take off from the location of the traffic stop.

While heading southbound on Highway 6, Kind hit an embankment near a bridge and crashed into a ditch on the northbound side of the highway on HWY 6 near Benchley, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety and Franklin Police.

Following the crash, the driver immediately exited the vehicle and shot himself in the head with a semi-automatic handgun, according to police.

Law enforcement conducted life-saving measures on the driver, who would be transported to CHI St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital in Bryan via helicopter.

A female passenger was also in the vehicle and was uninjured. She would be detained by the Franklin Police Department and questioned before being released.

Traffic was stopped on Hwy. 6 Wednesday morning while law enforcement responded.

Franklin Police say the incident is still under investigation.

