ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Josh Bell was already feeling good at the plate, and it felt really nice to keep hitting in his return home to Texas.Bell hit a go-ahead RBI single in the eighth inning, and also had a triple and double while scoring Washington's only other run, as the Nationals won 2-1 on Friday night in their first interleague game at Texas in 17 years."That was cool. It was cool just knowing that I had some friends and family here," said Bell, the big first baseman who is from nearby Irving, Texas. "Friends that played baseball with me...

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 37 MINUTES AGO