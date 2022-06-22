ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

Greenwich Public School Superintendent Appoints Kimberly Paladino English Language Arts Program Coordinator K-8

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreenwich Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones today announced that she has appointed Mrs. Kimberly Paladino English Language Arts Program Coordinator K-8, effective July 1. Mrs. Paladino will be responsible for designing, developing, and evaluating the K-8 English Language Arts instructional program. In addition, she will facilitate and drive the District’s...

