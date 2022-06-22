Greenwich Public School Superintendent Appoints Kimberly Paladino English Language Arts Program Coordinator K-8

FAIRFIELD, Conn.—Sacred Heart University has two new members on its board of trustees: Julie Bonacio of Saratoga Springs, NY, and Randy Salvatore of New Canaan. Bonacio is the mother of two Sacred Heart students, Gianna ’22 and Luca ’25. She is vice president of Bonacio Construction and has been in real estate for more than 20 years as an agent, developer and builder of commercial and residential properties. In 2015, Bonacio founded her own real estate brokerage, Julie & Co. Realty, specializing in residential resale, new construction and commercial and residential leasing. Her real estate career has culminated in more than $370 million in sales.

NEW CANAAN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO