Special Weather Statement issued for Butler, Carter, Ripley, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 13:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-22 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Oregon; Shannon The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Shannon County in south central Missouri Northeastern Oregon County in south central Missouri * Until 245 PM CDT. * At 153 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Winona, or 19 miles east of Mountain View, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Winona... Greer HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

OREGON COUNTY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO