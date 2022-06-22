Trial for man who allegedly fired at MPD officers during attempted arrest scheduled for early 2023

Courtesy of the Dane County Jail

MADISON, Wis. — A man who allegedly fired at Madison police officers when they tried to arrest him in connection with an armed robbery will stand trial in January 2023.

Syngleton Smith-Harston, 24, is charged with a dozen offenses, including two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

According to online court records, Smith-Harston’s trial is set for late January, with jury selection scheduled for Jan. 20 and the trial scheduled to run from Jan. 23 through Jan. 27.

Prosecutors allege that Smith-Harston and his co-defendant 24-year-old Cameron Smith robbed a convenience store on North Sherman Avenue on the night of Jan. 10. According to a criminal complaint filed against the two men, a security camera captured footage of the men at the store at the time of the robbery.

When officers tried arresting Smith-Harston for the robbery, he jumped off of a second-story apartment balcony and started running from officers.

During a chase that followed, Smith-Harston allegedly shot at officers in the area. Police then returned fire and hit Smith-Harston “multiple times,” according to MPD Chief Shon Barnes. Police arrested Smith-Harston shortly after.

