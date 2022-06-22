ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, FL

Leesburg Lightning: Victor named FCSL Pitcher of the Week

By Frank Jolley, Daily Commercial
 3 days ago
LEESBURG – Najer Victor has been virtually lights out all season for the Leesburg Lightning.

And the Florida Collegiate Summer League has taken notice.

Victor was named the FCSL’s Pitcher of the Week Monday for his near-spotless work during the second week of the regular season, which ended Saturday. The Clermont native and former East Ridge standout tossed six hitless innings Friday against DeLand, striking out seven.

The Suns managed an unearned run during Victor’s stint, but the Lightning won 4-3 in walk-off fashion.

For the season, Victor has compiled a 1.26 ERA – two earned runs in 14 1/3 innings and sports an 0-1 record. He has surrendered just eight hits and three walks, while striking out 17.

Opposing hitters have managed just a .154 batting average against him and his WHIP — walks and hit per inning pitched — is a microscopic 0.77.

Victor has not allowed more than an earned run in any of his four appearances this season with the Lightning. In two starts, including Friday’s game against the Suns, he has not given up an earned run.

A rising junior at Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers, Victor compiled a 4-0 record with a 2.89 ERA in 2022 with the Eagles. He turned in, arguably, his best effort of the season was on March 6 with six no-hit innings in an 8-0 win against Seton Hall.

He was named the Atlantic Sun Pitcher of the Week on Feb. 21, following a 10-strikeout performance against Cincinnati.

Also, Lightning infielder Gabe Esquivel earned a spot on the league’s weekly honor roll for hitters. In five games between June 13 and Friday, Esquivel hit .462 (6-for-13) with four RBIs and two runs scored.

Esquivel’s most productive game of the week occurred June 16 in a 6-2 win against the Suns in The Villages. In that game, he went 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Through Monday, Esquivel was hitting .310 with one home run and eight 8 RBIs.

A rising junior who will play at the University of North Florida in 2023, Esquivel had a standout season at Santa Fe College in 2022. A first team all-state performer, Esquivel hit .390 with 19 homers and 58 RBIs and was a Gold Glove selection at first base.

Previously, Lightning outfielder Jonathan Ponder earned a spot on the league’s hitting honor roll for a standout opening week of the season and teammate Cam Sereda locked down a spot on the league’s pitching honor roll for Week 1.

