ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Commercial

Feeling the inflation squeeze? Experts have tips to save money on your electric bill

By Frank Stanfield
Daily Commercial
Daily Commercial
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BBORf_0gIrgMLg00

If your electric meter seems to be spinning like the Griswolds’ when Clark turns on his exterior lights in “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” there may be ways you can conserve energy in your home.

Some things are simple and cheap to fix, says RoMac Building Supply CEO Don Magruder, whose column, “Around the House” appears in the Daily Commercial.

“Keep the blinds closed and replace worn weatherstripping,” he said.

Most people don’t realize that most energy loss goes through the threshold, he said.

Around the House:Ceramic floor tile installations are harder than you think

The rise in inflation affects much more than just prices:These are additional effects you should know.

More Around the House:Housing market is strong but now might be the time to sell

Insulation, LEDs, curtains and more

Some suggest getting even thicker curtains. Awnings be a big help, too.

In addition to replacing worn weatherstripping, stop leaks with caulk, when necessary.

Go into the attic and make sure, if you have blown-in insulation, that it has not been blown around, leaving empty spots.

Insulate your garage door. Most people just leave the thin steel doors the way they are, but heat gets in through the thin metal. You can buy kits to do the job, Magruder said.

Use LED lights. They not only save energy in and of themselves, but do not produce heat.

The biggest problem, Magruder said, are single-pane windows.

Think about a cold soft drink can you remove from the refrigerator, Magruder said. The can will start sweating. That’s what happens with single-pane windows on a hot day. Heat comes pouring in.

To make the matters worse, manufacturers use aluminum frames.

“Aluminum has no insulation value,” Magruder said.

Many Florida homebuilders over the years have used the lowest cost materials available to keep costs down.

“Twenty years ago, they said it didn’t matter," which is ludicrous, Magruder said.

It is certainly a factor now.

Tinting might help on single-pane windows, but do not do it on double-pane, Magruder warns. It could build up pressure and cause the windows to explode, he said.

Al Minner, who is the city manager for Leesburg, says prices are rising for Leesburg Electric because the cost of natural gas is going up.

“We remain competitive,” he said. “We’re cheaper than Duke Energy.”

But Minner anticipates a rate increase into next year’s budget.

City workers can come out an do a free energy audit to help spot problem areas, he said.

Saving on AC costs

Air conditioner maintenance is key.

Removing clogged filters can reduce energy consumption by 5 to 15%, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

Having a regularly scheduled maintenance checkup can save homeowners money both in the short and long term, said Carl Munn, of Munn’s Cooling, Heating, and Electric in Fruitland Park.

Among the tasks technicians perform is to run a hose over the condenser coil to clean it. They also clean out the drain line, check for leaks and other problems.

For the do-it-yourselfers, clogged drain lines can be cleaned out with very hot water, or white, distilled vinegar. Bleach, on the other hand, could damage the PVC lines or fittings, according to some technicians.

Outside, it's important to remove vegetation that is too close to the unit, Munn said.

A programmable thermostat can save money for people who work outside the home by upping the temperature setting by a few degrees while people are away, and cooling the house shortly before coming back, Munn said.

Turning off the AC off is counterproductive because it takes a long time to get the home back to a comfortable level.

General Air, a company out of Greenville, S.C., notes on its website that homeowners might consider raising the thermostat at night.

Munn suggests that ducts and vents should be checked for leaks – not every year, but over a longer period of time.

Even the color of paint inside and out can make a difference, General Air says on its website.

“If the exterior is painted a light color, it reflects light better. This means that less light and heat is absorbed by the walls. Similarly, light colors indoors reflect the heat and light back into the air. This keeps the walls and ceiling of your home cooler, and your air-conditioning is able to cool the indoors quickly.”

You can also reduce air flow on vents in rarely used rooms, which will help route air to the rooms you do use.

Munn is a fan of ceiling fans, which help circulate the air in the house.

And if you have to replace an air conditioner, newer units come with energy ratings, and can be much more efficient.

Savings could be a pleasant surprise, unlike Clark Griswold, when asked by his “cousin-in-law,” Eddie, if he was surprised to see him. “If I woke up tomorrow with my head sewn to the carpet I wouldn’t be more surprised than I am now.”

Comments / 1

Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Another group backs turnpike no-build option

In February, the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) said the four proposed routes for the northern turnpike extension have the potential to adversely affect its conservation lands. Opponents of the extension were pleased. The Sierra Club of Florida previously sided with the no-builders for various environmental reasons. Now Audubon...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Reports: Walt Disney Co. to cover employee travel expenses for abortions

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Walt Disney Co. is reportedly the latest company to offer to cover employee travel expenses for abortions. According to published media reports, Disney sent a letter to employees Friday, saying it would offer the benefit for family planning for any worker who cannot access abortion care where they live.
TRAVEL
click orlando

Silver Springs features glass-bottom boat tours in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Silver Springs State Park, an agritourist attraction out of Marion County, is hosting its mainstay feature glass-bottom boat tours yet again this summer. According to the park’s website, Silver Springs has a storied history, dating all the way back to Florida’s annexation in the 1820s....
MARION COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Saving#Air Conditioning#Electric Bill#Inflation#Cool Air#House
villages-news.com

Alligator Laying Eggs In The Villages

This alligator just finished up a mud bath off of Meggison Road here in The Villages. It’s supposed to do wonders for the skin! Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Development acquired in ‘rare’ opportunity to own family units encircled by The Villages

NewStar Exchange has announced its acquisition of The Residences at Village Park Center, a built-to-rent single-family residential community located within The Villages. The Residences at Village Park Center is located between the Hampton Inn on County Road 466 and the Saddlebrook Softball Complex. Under construction next door is the huge new Pebble Springs Retirement Community. The property had been listed by Character Oaks Real Estate or C.O.R.E.
THE VILLAGES, FL
wogx.com

Alligator warning issued at Blue Run Park in Marion County

Dunnellon, Fla. - There is a warning for visitors at one scenic park in Marion County. Some say alligators are getting a bit too close to people. Kelly Colson says she spotted a gator during her trip to Blue Run Park in Dunnellon Thursday. It was her first time on a kayak.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Inverness hikes waste collection fees

The Inverness City Council made short work of deciding whether to hike waste collection prices. With a unanimous vote, council members agreed to raise the monthly charge to $11.15 per household customer after the city manager advised the increase was necessary. The current monthly residential rate for fiscal year 2021-2022...
INVERNESS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Local food pantries struggling as food and gasoline prices keep rising

There’s no surprise that Citrus County residents are suffering because of inflation, record gasoline prices, and steeply rising food costs. But local charities that once served as safety nets and ensured families would not go hungry are seeing tears in that safety net, leaving families not getting the same level of help they did in the past.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
moderncampground.com

Wildwood RV Village Spruces Up Grounds, Phase 3 Near Completion

Amidst high fuel costs and soaring prices, things are looking sunny and bright for Florida’s Wildwood RV Village. Work on the RV park’s phase three may still be underway, but almost half of its new premium sites—some of which are still being built—are already booked for the season, according to Jennifer Johnson, the operations property manager of Wildwood RV.
WILDWOOD, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Flow of new residents to The Villages growing

All economic indicators suggest that The Villages’ allure as a lifestyle destination remains as strong as ever, especially when considering new residents like Michele Vyvyan, above, who participates in a Zumba class March 24 at Eisenhower Regional Recreation Complex. Vyvyan and her husband, Thomas, purchased a new home in January in the Village of DeLuna. One newly released economic indicator, Internal Revenue Service migration data, offers some insight into the number of residents moving to The Villages.
THE VILLAGES, FL
suncoastnews.com

Hernando County grants rezoning for huge Lennar project

BROOKSVILLE — Signs are sprouting up and down U.S. 41 as developers bring plans for new housing developments to the area, but local residents aren’t happy about the prospect of new neighbors. At the Hernando County Commission meeting on June 14, a rezoning petition for 388.5 acres at...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Ocala road closed for sewage leak repair

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A sewer line break closed a road in Marion County to start the weekend. State Road 464, which is Southeast 17th Street will be temporarily closed between 20th Avenue and 22nd Avenue. Traffic will be redirected as construction is underway to repair the sewer line. Copyright...
OCALA, FL
sltablet.com

Clermont Mainstreet MEGA Food Truck Rally (June 25)

Bring the family to the Clermont Mainstreet MEGA Food Truck Rally on June 25 from 4 pm to 9 pm. 20+ Food trucks will be on hand and you can vote for your favorite truck. The School of Rock Band will provide entertainment at the event. Come back every Sunday...
click orlando

Bad weather causes power outages, road blocks across Marion County

OCALA, Fla. – Inclement weather led to multiple road obstructions across Ocala Thursday afternoon, the city’s fire rescue said in a Facebook post. Fire officials said bad weather affected several power lines, trees and power poles in the following areas, among others:. [TRENDING: Police: Teens broke into $8M...
MARION COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Magic Castle Inn tenants forced to leave with little notice

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Dozens of tenants at a Kissimmee hotel say they’re being forced out on the streets with little notice. The colorful Magic Castle Inn & Suites is known for being featured in the movie, The Florida Project, which focuses on homeless families. In reality, the hotel is home to about 30 transient tenants.
KISSIMMEE, FL
Daily Commercial

Daily Commercial

2K+
Followers
712
Post
213K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Leesburg, FL from Leesburg Daily Commercial.

 http://dailycommercial.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy