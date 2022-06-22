Local ties and national powerhouses: Bellarmine basketball's schedule is coming together

Part of the Bellarmine men's basketball team's 2022-23 nonconference schedule is out, with several dates against national blue bloods and top-tier local programs.

After opening the season against Louisville, the Knights will play Kentucky, Duke, UCLA, Clemson, Murray State, Loyola Marymount, Miami (Ohio), and Evansville over the course of November and December, according to a Wednesday release from the university.

“Scheduling is a huge component of putting our players, university and the greatest college basketball community in the country first,” coach Scott Davenport said. “I appreciate the opportunities these phenomenal programs have provided our players and program.”

Bellarmine's played Duke before. The Knights opened their first season at the Division I level with a 76-54 loss to the Blue Devils in Durham on Dec. 4, 2020.

Bellarmine also faced off against UCLA, Murray State, Miami (Ohio) and Loyola Marymount during the regular season last year. They went 1-3 against those four teams, with the lone win coming against Miami (Ohio).

The Knights will head to the Carolinas to play Clemson on Nov. 18 and Duke on Nov. 21 before switching coasts to face Loyola Marymount on Nov. 25 and UCLA on Nov. 27. Bellarmine will then head to Lexington to play Kentucky at Rupp Arena on Nov. 29.

The next month, Bellarmine will host Miami (Ohio) at Freedom Hall on Dec. 17 before traveling to face Evansville on Dec. 21. The exact date for the Knights game against in-state foe Murray State hasn’t been finalized, but a release from Bellarmine said it will take place at Freedom Hall.

Bellarmine won an ASUN Conference tournament last season, though the Knights were not eligible for the NCAA Tournament due to league rules, and finished the 2021-22 season 20-13.

More nonconference opponents will be announced in the near future, according to Bellarmine, with the ASUN Conference schedule set to be released Thursdsay

Bellarmine's current nonconference schedule

November 9 at Louisville

November 18 at Clemson

November 21 at Duke

November 25 at Loyola Marymount

November 27 at UCLA

November 29 at Kentucky

December 17 vs. Miami (Ohio) at Freedom Hall

December 21 at Evansville

TBA vs. Murray State at Freedom Hall

