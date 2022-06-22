ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

Hospice of North Central Ohio receives grant from The Russell and Mary Gimbel Foundation

By Staff Report
The Times-Gazette
The Times-Gazette
 3 days ago

The board of trustees of The Russell and Mary Gimbel Foundation, Mansfield. has approved a grant in the amount of $1,500 in support of HNCO’s Special Request program, according to a news release from HNCO.

HNCO’s Special Request program provides financial support in the form of reasonable requests from hospice and palliative care patients and their families for a multitude of items and services not covered by insurance. These special requests typically range from installing needed handicap ramps and railings at a patient’s residence to paying for pet care and personal hygiene products. The grant will be used to grant special requests for hospice and palliative care patients residing in Richland County.

“Nonprofit hospice organizations like HNCO would not be able to provide free programs and services like the special request program without the generous support of charitable gifts and grants," Ralph Tomassi, HNCO chief development officer, said in the release. "We are indeed grateful to the Gimbel Foundation for their generous support of our mission.”

The Russell and Mary Gimbel Foundation was established in 1989. The Gimbels memory is perpetuated through the many grants that continue to benefit charitable organizations like HNCO.

