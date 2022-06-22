Gross Reservoir will be closed for several weeks due to fatal crash

An artists rendering of the proposed expansion to Gross Reservoir. Courtesy of Denver Water

Gross Reservoir will be closed for several weeks as authorities continue to investigate a fatal crash.

Emergency responders were sent to the Gross Reservoir Expansion Project site early Saturday morning for a report of a crash near the Gross Reservoir Dam.

A spokesman with the Colorado State Patrol said a construction vehicle carrying several tons of rock went off the road and into the reservoir and was fully submerged.

Divers recovered the body of 28-year-old Matthew Liu, who was an engineer with Denver Water for six years, according to the utility.

"This incident will have a lasting impact on all of us," Jim Lochhead, chief executive and manager of Denver Water, said in a news release. "We now ask for the public's patience as our contractor works to safely remove the vehicle from the reservoir and so that all involved parties can thoroughly investigate and make any changes necessary to ensure another accident like this does not occur again."