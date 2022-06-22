ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

FAMU theater professor Luther Wells directs play in Washington

By Special to the Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20BQHs_0gIrg84l00

Putting to rest the old saying, "those who can't teach," is Florida A&M University's Associate Director and Professor of Theater, Luther D. Wells.

Just coming down from an off-Broadway directing stint of the AUDELCO award-winning, "Sugar Ray," Wells is currently in previews for a Washington, D.C., production run of "From the Mississippi Delta," by Endesha Ida Mae Holland, Ph.D.

Presented by Washington, D.C.'s The Essential Theatre , the performance is currently hosting a series of pay-what-you-can (PWYC) preview performances at 7 p.m. June 19 through 23.

The Thursday, June 23 PWYC preview will stream live and will include in keeping with the show's theme of poverty, a post-performance panel titled, Creating Generational Wealth. The live stream PWYC performance and discussion can be accessed by paying whatever you can afford at theessentialtheatre.org .

Inspired by Alice Walker's poem "Revolutionary Petunias," "From the Mississippi Delta" is the inspirational story of Holland as it details her poverty ridden, blossoming journey from Greenwood, Mississippi to academia. The play is an emotional tribute to unsung "sheroes" extraordinary, ordinary women who are the backbone of their communities.

Now in his 29th year as a member of the university's theater faculty, Wells believes the biggest difference between what happens in educational theater and professional theater is time and personnel.

"The biggest difference is having to work within a shorter time frame and working with a production team of people with whom I've never worked. I usually have my own team of people and we share a common vocabulary," he said.

Having this experience serves as confirmation for him. "We are preparing our students to meet the demands of today's market. I do indeed feel good about the work that we're doing with our students," Wells said.

To view the June 23, PWYC Preview of "From the Mississippi Delta," by Endesha Ida Mae Holland, Ph.D., directed by Luther D. Wells, visit theessentialtheatre.org .

Never miss a story:  Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FAMU theater professor Luther Wells directs play in Washington

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tallahassee, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Entertainment
State
Washington State
City
Greenwood, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alice Walker
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Tallahassee Democrat

Tallahassee Democrat

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
275K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, State Capitol and Florida State University coverage from the Tallahassee (Florida) Democrat newspaper.

 http://tallahassee.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy