ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Labor shortage hits Fort Collins recreation facilities. Here are new hours, closures

By Pat Ferrier, Fort Collins Coloradoan
The Coloradoan
The Coloradoan
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G6haE_0gIrfuxF00

A labor shortage that has plagued the city's pools and parks is now spilling over to community recreation centers throughout Fort Collins.

The city is closing some facilities for one day a week and reducing hours at others, prioritizing its seasonal facilities, like City Park Pool and parks.

Front desk personnel and building attendants are in short supply, said LeAnn Williams, director of the city's recreation department. "We've been struggling with that for a while. We can't safely staff facilities, and when we can't safely staff facilities, we need to modify hours or close some facilities."

That means starting this week, the Northside Aztlan Community Center in north Fort Collins will be closed on Sundays, Foothills Activity Center will close on Saturdays, and Mulberry Pool will be closed on Sundays and Tuesdays with modified hours the rest of the week, Williams said. In addition, the Senior Center will close at 5 p.m. rather than 8 p.m.

All scheduled programs and rentals will take place despite modified hours and closures, Williams said. For example, lifeguards will let in swim teams and people taking swim lessons at Mulberry, even if the facility is closed to open swims. And a building attendant will let in members of a church that meets at Northside Aztlan Community Center on Sunday.

More: CSU graduate student workers unionize, continue push for lower fees, higher pay

There are no changes for EPIC, City Park Pool or The Farm at Lee Martinez Park.

Michael Putlack said he was disappointed Northside would be closed on Sundays. "I enjoy going to the gym on Sundays. It's usually pretty quiet in the workout area, and during football season it's nice to watch the games I don't care as much about to keep me distracted while I'm on the elliptical," he said.

Closing Foothills and Northside on alternating weekend days "keeps a gym and weight room open" all weekend, Williams said. "We needed to make sure youth have a safe place to go for recreation."

To help with its recruiting efforts, the city has lowered the age requirement for front desk personnel from 18 to 16 and is considering increasing hourly wages from $13.25 for clerical aides.

Williams hopes new grants available from the state of Colorado will help shore up the pool of lifeguards to help with shortages in those areas.

More: Resignations in PSD are up. What's the district doing about it?

Organizations can apply for up to $25,000 to help recruit and retain aquatic staff, Williams said. "We are still not fully staffed and still have modified hours."

The grants would allow 15-year-olds or older who enroll in a lifeguard class and get hired to qualify for up to $1,000. "It's a really good deal for youth. Hopefully that will spur people to sign up for lifeguard" training, she said.

New schedules, new hours at Fort Collins recreation centers

  • Mulberry Pool: Closed Tuesdays and Sundays. Hours: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays: 5:30-8:30 a.m. and 4-8 p.m.; Thursdays: 5:30-8:30 a.m.; Saturdays: 12:30-5:30 p.m.
  • Northside Aztlan Community Center: Closed Sundays
  • Foothills Activity Center: Closed Saturdays
  • Senior Center: Hours: Mondays through Fridays: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pat Ferrier is a senior reporter covering business, health care and growth issues in Northern Colorado. Contact her at patferrier@coloradoan.com . Please support her work and that of other Coloradoan journalists by purchasing a subscription today.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Labor shortage hits Fort Collins recreation facilities. Here are new hours, closures

Comments / 3

Icke AusBerlin
2d ago

There is people out here who want jobs but city is selective when it comes to age. So please stop whining cause city is not hurting enough to hire older folks. These days everyone want to hire Creme de la Creme with college degrees.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
realtrends.com

These housing markets are hotter than ever. But water is running out

According to local lore, in the early 1800’s French-Canadian fur traders were caught in a dreadful snowstorm, and, to lighten their load, they buried large amounts of poudre (gunpowder) in a cache (hiding place) along the banks of a river. Today, the Cache la Poudre River runs through modern-day Fort Collins, Colorado.
FORT COLLINS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Collins, CO
Government
City
Fort Collins, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Claire Cleveland

Butterfly Pavilion expands in Broomfield, hopes to be world-renown facility

A rendering of the outside of the new Butterfly Pavilion, which will open in Broomfield, CO. in 2025.Courtesy of Butterfly Pavilion. (Broomfield, CO) Since 1995, the Butterfly Pavilion has taught countless people how to understand and appreciate invertebrates. Now, the Pavilion is expanding to a space more than double its current size to expand its research and education programs.
BROOMFIELD, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Park#Lifeguards#Labor#Foothills Activity Center#The Senior Center#Csu#The Farm
9NEWS

Mountain lion caught on camera in downtown Denver

DENVER — Downtown Denver residents may catch a glimpse of a four-legged creature that found its way into the Mile High City. 9NEWS viewer Scott Harris caught a mountain lion on a security camera Thursday night at his Lower Highland home. It didn't seem to be up to any...
DENVER, CO
frederickco.gov

Traffic Advisory for Weld County Roads

Please be aware of ongoing traffic impacts during the Region 4 - ADA Ramps Improvements Project. The work consists of bringing existing curb ramps into compliance with Public Rights of Way Accessibility Guidelines, or PROWAG** in various locations in Weld County. Curb ramps are intended to provide pedestrians access between the sidewalk and street with ease when a vertical change in elevation is present. For those with disabilities, curb edges can be hazardous and requirements are put in place to help prevent dangerous situations such as people falling out of wheelchairs, or while using a cane or walker.
FREDERICK, CO
Colorado Newsline

Colorado drag queen events face online hate and protests, leading to cancellations

Colorado drag performer Shirley Delta Blow has performed at countless drag queen story times in and around Denver since 2017, and was looking forward to hosting her latest event at the Denver Botanic Gardens during Pride Month. But the event, scheduled for June 18, was abruptly canceled earlier this month, and an online event listing […] The post Colorado drag queen events face online hate and protests, leading to cancellations appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
DENVER, CO
K2 Radio

Young Bear Barrels Into Loveland Safeway and Then Out Again

It was not your average Friday at the Safeway off of Wilson and Eisenhower in Loveland on Friday, June 24, 2022. Shoppers and staffers were treated to an usual shopper. Luckily, this young bear looked more like a big dog than a bear, otherwise it may have been a very frightening situation. Let's call the bear "Sophia," as, according to the Reporter-Herald, she headed straight to the pasta aisle.
LOVELAND, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
OutThere Colorado

Boulder falls on vehicle traveling Colorado highway, injuring driver and closing lanes

According to Colorado State Patrol, a section of Highway 6, near Golden, was closed on Wednesday morning after a falling boulder struck an occupied vehicle. The initial report of the accident was received at about 6:30 AM. Upon arrival, it was determined that a 23-year-old male from Thornton had been driving the involved vehicle at the time of the incident. The initial investigation pointed to the vehicle colliding with a rockwall, which resulted in a boulder falling onto the vehicle.
BOULDER, CO
cpr.org

Roe v. Wade has been overturned. Colorado will now be one of few places in the region where abortion access is the law

Colorado and Roe: What it means for CO | What the people on your ballot are saying | Colorado's politicians react | How Denver leaders are responding | Rallies in Denver. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years — a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Monsoonal Moisture Is Coming, Heaviest Rain Stays Away From The Front Range

DENVER (CBS4) – The seasonal shift in wind direction called the summer monsoon will mean a lot of moisture in Colorado through the weekend. The heaviest rain will be in the southern region of the state. The moisture is coming from New Mexico where there has been a lot of rain in recent days. And that is why Colorado’s southern communities from the San Juan Mountains to Pueblo and Lamar will see the most significant precipitation. Weather models agree at least some areas south of Highway 50 will get at least 2 inches of rain through Sunday. (source: CBS) Farther north in Denver...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Shooting leaves one dead in Sun Valley neighborhood

One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Denver's Sun Valley neighborhood on Thursday night. Police said the shooting happened in the area of 6th Avenue and Federal Boulevard. The Denver Police Department announced the shooting on Twitter at 9:12 p.m. Officers located two people who...
DENVER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

COVER STORY | Colorado ends free DMV driving tests, forces drivers to spend hundreds at private companies

It took two months and around $175 for Vivian Tran to get her driver's license in the summer of 2020. Tran said she scheduled her written test in May and took it at the DMV in June – only to learn she had to go somewhere else for the road test. She eventually secured a walk-in test at a private driving school in July, though she had to wait five hours to take it. Tran then traveled from Aurora to Boulder to find an available DMV to process her test, finally getting her license at the end of July.
COLORADO STATE
The Coloradoan

The Coloradoan

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
229K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Fort Collins and Northern Colorado through news, community events, entertainment and classifieds.

 http://coloradoan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy