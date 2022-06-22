ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellowstone using license plate system to control visitor flow as park reopens

By Misty Severi
 3 days ago

Yellowstone National Park r eopened three of its five entrances on Wednesday as the park recovers from massive flooding earlier this month that forced 10,000 visitors to evacuate.

Although the park is still undergoing repairs from the floods, park managers will remain open by using a system that limits the number of people who can visit the park. Cars with even-numbered last digits on their license plates will be allowed to enter on even days, while vehicles with odd-numbered last digits can enter on odd days, the Associated Press reported.

The system will exempt visitors who booked hotel rooms and campsites ahead of time and those traveling in groups with multiple cars. If the new system does not successfully limit the number of visitors, the park will resort to a reservation-only system, Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly told the outlet.

Despite the new openings, several thousand cars and vehicles were lined up to enter the park Wednesday. Some of the park's main attractions were also reopened, including Old Faithful, a geyser that spouts water a dozen times throughout the day.

The park's northern half will remain closed until at least early July, officials said. The National Park Service has agreed to pour $50 million into recovery efforts so far, but the actual cost of reopening the park is expected to be much higher. The rain led to downed trees, collapsed bridges, and damaged homes in nearby communities. The initial $50 million will be used to restore temporary access to Gardiner and Cooke City in Montana, as well as other sites surrounding the park, according to national park officials.

The Washington Examiner reached out to Yellowstone National Park for comment but did not receive a response.

