Hooks finishes series with impressive shut out win vs. Sod Poodles

SUNDAY, JUNE 26

HOOKS 7, SOD POODLES 0

Top performers

Sod Poodles: Leandro Cedeno 2-4

Hooks: Luke Berryhill 1-4, 2 RBI; Shay Whitcomb 1-4, R; WIll Wagner 1-4, R; Alex McKenna 1-2, R, 2 BB; Cesar Salazar 2-4, 2 R, 3 RBI; Bryan Arias 1-3, R, 2 RBI; Julio Robaina 5 IP, 3 H, BB, 6 K; Jojanse Torres 1 IP, 1 H; Jonathan Sprinkle 2 IP, 1 K; Derek West 1 IP, 1 K

Highlights: Four Hooks pitchers combined for a four-hit shutout to win the series as Corpus Christi bounced back from a shutout on Saturday night. Julio Robaina pitched an impressive five innings, giving up three hits and one walk with six strikeouts. Then Torres, Sprinkle and West combined to allow one hit. Offensively, Salazar hit a two-run home-run and also had three RBI on the day.

SATURDAY, JUNE 25

SOD POODLES 3, HOOKS 0

Top performers

Sod Poodles: Eduardo Diaz 1-4, HR, 2 RBI, R; Roby Enriquez 1-4, RBI; Juan Centeno 1-3; Slade Cecconi 6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 4 K.

Hooks: Justin Dirden 1-3; Alex McKenna 1-4, 2B; Will Wagner 1-4; AJ Lee 1-3; Jaime Melendez 5 IP, 2 ER, 2 H, 12 K.

Highlights : The Sod Poodles bounced back to snap the Hooks' three-game winning streak behind a home run from Eduardo Diaz and the arm of starting pitcher Slade Cecconi. Cecconi delivered six shut out innings for Amarillo, allowing three hits with four strikeouts. Diaz' two-run home run gave the Sod Poodles a 2-0 lead in the third inning and Roby Enriquez hit an RBI single in the ninth for Amarillo's final run. Corpus Christi finished with four hits with Alex McKenna supplying the only extra base hit for the Hooks. Jaime Melendez struck out 12 in five innings for Corpus Christi.

FRIDAY, JUNE 24

HOOKS 4, SOD POODLES 3

Top performers

Sod Poodles: Tim Tawa 2-4, R; Andy Yerzy 1-4, HR, RBI, R; Eduardo Diaz 1-4.

Hooks: Luke Berryhill 1-4, 2B; Bryan Arias 1-3, 2B, R; Wilyer Abreu 1-4, HR, RBI, R; Cesar Salazar 3-4, HR, 3 RBI, R; Will Wagner 1-4, R; Jimmy Endersby 7 IP, 3 H, 8 K.

Highlights : Cesar Salazar hit a walk-off home run in the ninth inning to win the game for the Hooks on Friday at Whataburger Field. It was Corpus Christi's second consecutive walk-off win against the Sod Poodles after Grae Kessinger hit a sacrifice fly to score Alex McKenna in the 10th inning on Thursday. Salazar finished with three RBI, including a two-run single in the fifth inning to give the Hooks a 2-0 lead. Wilyer Abreu homered for the second straight game to give Corpus Christi a 3-1 advantage before Amarillo rallied to tie the game in the ninth. Salazar's walk-off home run gave the Hooks their third consecutive win and third of the series. Jimmy Endersby pitched seven scoreless innings, including eight strikeouts for Corpus Christi.

THURSDAY, JUNE 23

HOOKS 5, SOD POODLES 4 (10 innings)

Top performers

Sod Poodles: Corbin Carroll 1-4, 3B, R; Ti'Quan Forbes 1-4; Eduardo Diaz 1-4, HR, 2 RBI, R; Elvis Peralta 1-3, RBI; Brandon Pfaadt 7.2 IP, 3 ER, 3 H, BB, 12 K.

Hooks: Luke Berryhill 2-4, HR, RBI, R; Wilyer Abreu 1-4, HR, 3 RBI, R; Cesar Salazar 1-4; Alex McKenna 1-3, 2 R; Jose Bravo 5 IP, 0 R, 0 H, BB, 4 K.

Highlights : In a game that started with six perfect innings by Sod Poodles pitcher Brandon Pfaadt and six no-hit innings by Hooks' starter Jose Bravo and Cody Deason, ended with a walk-off sacrifice fly by Grae Kessinger in the 10th inning to win it for Corpus Christi. Bravo and Amarillo pitcher Brandon Pfaadt exchanged scoreless innings until Luke Berryhill broke up the Sod Poodles' perfect game with an opposite field solo home run in the seventh inning. Amarillo tied the game in the bottom half and Wilyer Abreu answered for Corpus Christi by launching a three-run home run to give the Hooks a 4-1 advantage. The Sod Poodles rallied to tie the game in the ninth on an RBI single by Jorge Barrosa and a two-run home run by Eduardo Diaz. Devin Conn kept Corpus Christi in the game by pitching a scoreless 10th and Kessinger brought home Alex McKenna to win it for the Hooks in the bottom half.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 22

HOOKS 4, SOD POODLES 1

Top performers

Sod Poodles: Nick Dalesandro 1-4, R; Andy Yerzy 1-3, 2B, RBI.

Hooks: Justin Dirden 2-4, HR, 3B, 2 RBI, 2 R; Cesar Salazar 1-3; Shay Whitcomb 1-3, HR, RBI, R; Misael Tamarez 6.1 IP, 2 H, R, 2 BB, 8 K.

Highlights: Misael Tamarez pitched 6.1 innings, allowing two hits and one run with eight strikeouts to lead the Hooks to a bounce back win against the Sod Poodles at Whataburger Field. Justin Dirden supplied Corpus Christi's first run with a solo homer in the fourth inning to give him a team-best 11 on the season. Dirden followed with an RBI triple in the sixth and Alex McKenna drew a bases loaded walk to give the Hooks a 3-1 advantage. Shay Whitcomb hit his eighth home run in the eighth for Corpus Christi's final run of the game. Devin Conn retired Amarillo in order in the ninth to record his fifth save of the season.

TUESDAY, JUNE 21

SOD POODLES 10, HOOKS 9

Top performers

Sod Poodles: Corbin Carroll 2-4, HR, 3 RBI, R; Drew Stankiewicz 1-2, 2B, R; Eduardo Diaz 1-4; Nick Dalesandro 1-2, 2 RBI; Juan Centeno 1-2, R; Ti'Quan Forbes 1-4, RBI, R; Andy Yerzy 1-2, 2 RBI, R.

Hooks: Edwin Diaz 1-3, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R; Justin Dirden 2-2, 2B, 2 RBI, R; Cesar Salazar 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Shay Whitcomb 1-4, R; Grae Kessinger 1-3, 2 R; Alex McKenna 1-4, RBI, R; Julio Robaina 3.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 4 K.

Highlights: The Sod Poodles scored six runs in the ninth inning — scoring the go-ahead run on a baulk to stun the Hooks in come-from-behind fashion at Whataburger Field. Corpus Christi used a rally of its own by scoring seven runs in the sixth to break a 2-2 tie behind Cesar Salazar and Justin Dirden, who combined for four RBI in the inning. Amarillo's comeback started in the eighth when Corbin Carroll homered to bring the Sod Poodles within five. Amarillo's six runs in the ninth came on run-producing hits by Ti'Quan Forbes, Andy Yerzy, Nick Dalesandro and Carroll. Blake Rodgers retired the side in the ninth to secure the win for the Sod Poodles.

Rey Castillo is a sports reporter for the Caller-Times and a graduate of Texas A&M-Kingsville. He may be reached at rey.castillo@caller.com or on Twitter @reycastillo361

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Hooks finishes series with impressive shut out win vs. Sod Poodles