FC Cincinnati's 'Quimi' Ordonez still starring for Guatemala at Concacaf Under-20 Championship

Update: Arquimides Ordonez, a fan of FC Cincinnati since its inception and professional product of its academy, is moving to the knockout stage of the Concacaf Under-20 Championships with Guatemala.

Ordonez scored again for Guatemala Thursday against Aruba, marking his third goal in three games in the group stage of the competition. His tally knotted the match at one after Guatemala fell behind against winless Aruba.

Guatemala would go on to win the match, 2-1, and secure a second-place finish in Group C on a 2-0-1 record.

Honduras went undefeated and won the group.

FC Cincinnati head coach Pat Noonan said he was hopeful Guatemala would advance so Ordonez could continue to earn opportunities in the U20 tournament, which serves as a qualifying competition for the U20 FIFA World Cup, and that's exactly how the group stage played out.

Ordonez's Guatemala will face Canada's U20 side Sunday (4 p.m.) in a single-elimination Round of 16 match. Canada (1-1-1, four points) finished third in Group A behind the United States and Cuba.

The Canadians were stingy defensively in the group stage, allowing just three goals (Guatemala allowed seven). Two of the goals Canada conceded were in a 2-2 draw with the U.S. U20's, the highest-scoring side in the group stage of the event.

Previous reporting: For the first time, an FC Cincinnati academy product-turned-professional is starring on an international stage.

With Major League Soccer clubs tracking and publicly celebrating the contributions of their players during the Concacaf Under-20 Championship in Honduras, Arquimides "Quimi" Ordonez is giving FC Cincinnati a reason to celebrate for his work with Guatemala.

Ordonez, 18, who in 2021 became FC Cincinnati's second-ever homegrown signing and the first academy product to appear in a first-team match for the club , is leading Guatemala in Group C with two starts and a team-leading two goals through two matches.

Ordonez grew up in Fort Thomas, Kentucky, and was an FC Cincinnati supporter since the club's earliest days during its 2016 season as a third-division United Soccer League club.

Ordonez is eligible to compete for Guatemala via his father, according to FC Cincinnati.

About a year ago, Ordonez was putting the finishing touches on his case for a first-team professional contract as he helped FC Cincinnati's academy go on a head-turning run at the MLS Next Cup Playoffs.

Now, as a full professional player for FC Cincinnati, Ordonez is trying to earn a consistent spot on the international stage, and that has so far been a fruitful pursuit for him this month.

"Quimi" struck for Guatemala's lone score in a tournament-opening 5-1 loss to El Salvador prior to tallying just before halftime in Tuesday's 3-1 victory against Panama.

"He's scored some good goals," FC Cincinnati head coach Pat Noonan said of Ordonez during a Wednesday interview. "I know the first result, not in their favor but I thought he took his goal very well. Very powerful. In the last game, he moves along the back line well to receive and finish it off, and help their team win a game. I think that this is a very good opportunity for Quimi to get important minutes and help his team."

More: Meet Arquimides Ordonez, FC Cincinnati's second Homegrown player: 'This is business now'

Currently on a 1-0-1 record and sitting in second place in its four-team group, Guatemala's U20's close out group play Thursday against the Aruba Under-20 national team at Estadio Nacional "Chelato" Uclés in Honduras (4 p.m.).

The experience is a valuable one as Ordonez has logged just four appearances and 45 first-team minutes for FC Cincinnati in MLS this year. He also has five starts, two goals and 450 minutes for FC Cincinnati 2 in MLS Next Pro.

"Those are meaningful (international) games and there's also a lot more eyes on those players with that opportunity," Noonan said of the Concacaf tournament. "This is great for Quimi. While the minutes might not be there with the first-team, he's starting games and helping his team as far as the production in the final third and their last result, so this is a good tournament for him and hopefully he and his team can continue find success so he can have more meaningful games."

There's still plenty of time for Ordonez to continue developing, and the U20 Championship is likely aiding in that process. Ordonez is only in the second year of a contract that could keep him with FC Cincinnati for up to five years.

The deal, signed in 2021, called for an initial three years at FCC followed by two, one-year club options.

FC Cincinnati 2 head coach and former FCC interim head coach Tyrone Marshall indicated Wednesday he was aligned with Ordonez's other coaches in the organization regarding the value of the Concacaf U20 Championship.

In a lighthearted moment, Marshall also remarked: "I think his Spanish is improving as well."

"This is an opportunity that we afford (and) would hope all the young boys take advantage of, no matter what country you play for or what nationality. If you have a chance, go play for your national (team) or your U20 team," Marshall said. "You should go ahead and try and do that. It's gonna help in your growth and just gonna give you another element in playing in a different environment. When you come back here, hopefully you can bring back something. I'm excited for Quimi for his growth and what he's done so far.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: FC Cincinnati's 'Quimi' Ordonez still starring for Guatemala at Concacaf Under-20 Championship