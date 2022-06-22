Nagler begins 600-mile paddleboard trip

What began as a way to fulfill her creative spirit has grown to become a place on Nantucket where you can fulfill your dreams. Susan Lister Locke is an island jewelry designer with a studio and shop at 28 Easy Street, across from the waterfront Easy Street park. For decades her stunning designs have been sought after to mark special occasions and the milestones of life, for heirloom pieces, and as special gifts for birthdays, anniversaries, and holidays. She specializes in beautiful jewelry that is fun to wear and designed to be enjoyed.
