Nantucket, MA

Nagler begins 600-mile paddleboard trip

By Dean Geddes Email: dgeddes@inkym.com Twitter:
Inquirer and Mirror
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(June 22, 2022) It has officially begun. Just before noon, Adam Nagler downed a cup and half of coffee and a couple donuts, caught a ride to the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse in North Carolina and got into...

www.ack.net

Boston

These New England boardwalks are worth a visit this summer

Nothing says summer fun like a stroll along a boardwalk. Here's a selection of boardwalks with beautiful views, great food, arcade games, and more. New England summers bring plenty of boardwalk fun. Some seaside pathways offer shops, restaurants, music, and carnival rides, while others are simply an escape into nature.
BOSTON, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Adam Nagler temporarily sidelined due to bad weather

(June 24, 2022) Adam Nagler is currently waiting out the weather on Cape Hatteras National Seashore. After 10 hours of paddling on the first day of his attempted solo paddleboard journey to Nantucket, he came ashore on Wednesday night. “Tough sledding out here, wind is from the north-northeast and strong,...
NANTUCKET, MA
capecod.com

Oyster Shell Recycling Program Expands to Four Cape Cod Towns

WELLFLEET – A nonprofit’s summer program to recycle oyster shells from restaurants on Cape Cod has launched for its second year and has expanded its operation. The Massachusetts Oyster Project started shell recycling on the Cape in 2021, when it partnered with Wellfleet to divert more than 25,000 pounds of oyster shell over the season.
WELLFLEET, MA
yesterdaysisland.com

Her Second Time On Easy Street

﻿What began as a way to fulfill her creative spirit has grown to become a place on Nantucket where you can fulfill your dreams. Susan Lister Locke is an island jewelry designer with a studio and shop at 28 Easy Street, across from the waterfront Easy Street park. For decades her stunning designs have been sought after to mark special occasions and the milestones of life, for heirloom pieces, and as special gifts for birthdays, anniversaries, and holidays. She specializes in beautiful jewelry that is fun to wear and designed to be enjoyed.
NANTUCKET, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Paddleboard Ironman off to rough start

(June 23, 2022) Adam Nagler appears to have run into trouble just 24 hours into his attempted solo paddleboard journey to Nantucket. He has already had to come to shore twice along the Cape Hatteras National Seashore. The first was Wednesday night when he spent the night just north of...
NANTUCKET, MA
capecoddaily.com

Cape Cod Service From Southern Airways Express Takes Off

HYANNIS – Service to and from the Cape Cod Gateway Airport with Southern Airways Express resumes this month. Four nonstop weekday flights between Hyannis and Nantucket Memorial Airport will be carried out by the airline as the summer officially begins, while three roundtrip flights will be offered on Saturdays and… .
Inquirer and Mirror

Photo Gallery: J/70 Regatta

(June 23, 2022) Great Harbor Yacht Club’s inaugural J/70 Summer Open featured 11 teams competing in six races Saturday and Sunday after conditions were too rough and windy to compete Friday. Ryan McKillen of Miami Beach and crew consisting of John Wallace, Sam Loughborough and Steve Hunt finished in...
NANTUCKET, MA
FUN 107

Free and Simple Travel Around Plymouth With New Shuttle Service

Forget calling for an Uber, Plymouth is offering visitors free shuttle service around town this summer with its new Ride Circuit electric cars. See Plymouth is debuting three electric vehicles to help locals and tourists alike get around America's Hometown this summer for no cost. These absolutely free rides mean the stress of driving around town or walking from attraction to attraction can be a thing of the past, not to mention the break it can be for your gas tank.
PLYMOUTH, MA
Boston Globe

Water damage riles condo owners in Plymouth

The need for repairs at two condo complexes in a popular Plymouth development is once again bringing special assessments — and the battles royal that can accompany them— to the forefront of debate in Greater Boston real estate. Those familiar with the Harbor Towers special assessment saga of...
PLYMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Sunday Journal – Casey Sherman and Helltown: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer on Cape Cod

Casey Sherman joins Sunday Journal this week for a longer interview on his new book “Helltown: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer on Cape Cod.” Sherman provides a deep dive into the story of the killer Tony Costa—a charming man responsible for the murders of several young women on the Outer Cape—as well as how famed local writers Kurt Vonnegut and Norman Mailer both set out on their own investigations. The true crime novel will be on sale July 12, with several local signing appearances by Sherman beginning July 2 at Yellow Umbrella Books in Chatham as well as elsewhere throughout the month.
FUN 107

An Italian Restaurant in Middleboro Has a 7-Foot, Instagram-Worthy Grinder

Lord Almighty, who knew heaven was a place called Lorenzo's?. I broadcasted from Middleboro Wednesday at the family-owned Lorenzo's Italian Restaurant. The sun was shining and I was taking advantage of the gorgeous outdoor patio area complete with a full bar, an entertainment stage for bands on the weekends, tables to enjoy a hearty meal, and a tent to keep the sun off your back.
MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA
sandwichmass.org

Peter's Pond - Ban on Personal Watercraft

Starting on Sat. June 25th the Dept. of Natural Resources will begin enforcing the new ban on Personal Water Craft/Jet Skis on Peters Pond. Town of Sandwich Boating Bylaw chapter 9. Section 9.04(a) ‘The use of Personal Watercrafts, including jet-ski watercraft, surf jet watercrafts, and wet bike watercrafts is prohibited on Peters Pond.’ Fines $50- 1st offense. $200. Subsequent offenses. Adopted STM November 15, 2021 (Article 4).
SANDWICH, MA
yarmouth.ma.us

Cape Cod Hospital Cancer and Cardiology Expansion - Continued Public Hearing

The Cape Cod Commission will hold a virtual public hearing on the Cape Cod Hospital Cancer and Cardiology Expansion project on June 27 at 4:30pm. For more information, please visit: https://www.capecodcommission.org/calendar/event/cape-cod-hospital-cancer-and-cardiology-expansion/2022-06-27/1630.

