Corpus Christi police: Man killed in Calallen hit-and-run; suspect questioned

By Ashlee Burns, Corpus Christi Caller Times
 3 days ago

A man was killed in a hit-and-run accident near Calallen High School early Tuesday morning.

Around 6:28 a.m., Corpus Christi police officers responded to the 13900 block of Northwest Boulevard. Officers found a man who appeared to have been in a wheelchair had been struck by a vehicle, according to Lt. Michael Pena. The incident was investigated as a hit-and-run crash.

The Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office identified the man as 42-year-old David Yates.

By 4 p.m. on Tuesday, detectives identified a woman who was driving the vehicle that struck the man. The woman's identity was not released.

Pena said the case will be presented to the Nueces County District Attorney's Office.

Erik
2d ago

Gonzalez, make an example of her. We saw that man getting covered that day. It was pretty sad. A hit and run is so low….

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Texas Dps#South Texas#Calallen High School#Caller Com
