ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beatrice, NE

'Mind Over Murder' series debuts on HBO, shines light on Beatrice six murder

By Jake Bartecki
News Channel Nebraska
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEATRICE - A southeast Nebraska town is in the spotlight on one of America's biggest television networks. HBO debuted the first episode of...

southeast.newschannelnebraska.com

Comments / 1

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Celebrating culture, with Irish Dancing at the Homestead

BEATRICE – Homestead National Historical Park visitors were treated to Irish dancing, among the acts scheduled on the weekend of Homestead Days. Performing on a stage in the bowl outside of the Education Center, the Kansas City Irish Dancers gave a Saturday performance. It’s a well known and in high demand group from the heart of Kansas City making a return appearance.
BEATRICE, NE
kfrxfm.com

Lincoln Mom On A Mission To Get On Maxim

Arica Bagley never expected to be chosen for the Maxim Cover Girl competition. “I’m a mom with two kids from Lincoln, Nebraska,” she said. The hair stylist, who also is studying film at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, was plucked from thousands of submissions and now needs votes to keep her in the competition.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Meet Frank, a Pyrenees-husky mix at Capital Humane Society

Lincoln, Neb. (KLKN) – It’s Wednesday again, which means Capital Humane Society brought in another furry friend that’s up for adoption. Frank, a 3-month-old great Pyrenees-husky mix, is one of seven in his litter. For more information on how to adopt a pet, visit Capital Humane Society’s...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Entertainment
City
Beatrice, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Six weeks after female eagle is slain in Seward County, male and chick die, too

The first tragedy struck the nest near Garland in April, when someone shot and killed a female bald eagle. Neighbors and strangers rallied, raising thousands for a reward. Game and Parks officers, Concordia students and Raptor Conservation Alliance members made regular trips to monitor the nest -- and the male eagle left to raise its chick alone.
SEWARD COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There are a number of events you can check out during this first weekend of summer, with Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau. Capitol View Winery Presents The Wildwoods. The Wildwoods’ delicate melodies and descriptive lyrics come from nature, love, experiences from...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln liquor store helps out furry neighbors from Capital Humane Society

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A local liquor store held a fundraiser on Thursday to help out its furry friends across the street at the Capital Humane Society. The Still near 70th Street and Highway 2 hosted the event, where people got to come to taste local beers, malts, ciders and seltzers. Polish dogs were also provided to eventgoers.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Elton R. Perry

Elton R. Perry, 91 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Friday morning surrounded by his family at his daughter’s home in Papillion, NE. He was born on August 18, 1931 in Lincoln, NE to Owen and Vera Belle (Fender) Perry. He was a graduate of Malcolm High School and received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln. Elton served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War from 1951-1952 and had lived in Beatrice since 1965. Elton and Bette Graham were married on June 4, 1967. He had been employed at the Gage County Extension office, and then by the US Post Office in Beatrice before retiring in 1987. He was a member of the Centenary United Methodist Church in Beatrice. He enjoyed gardening and square dancing.
BEATRICE, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#Television#Beatrice A#Vox Media Studio
macaronikid.com

Fireworks and Celebrations in and near Lincoln, NE

July 4th marks Independence Day, a federal holiday in the United States that celebrates the adoption of the Declaration of Independence which happened on July 4, 1776. Many Americans honor this historical day with parades, fireworks, BBQs, and of course some red, white, and blue! Macaroni KID has rounded up the best local spots for you and your family to participate in the festivities.
News Channel Nebraska

Thunderstorms hug Nebraska-Kansas line, early Friday

BEATRICE – Early morning thunderstorms rumbled across southeast Nebraska and northeast Kansas Friday morning. No severe storm warnings were issued, but the storms dropped about a third-of-an-inch of rain on Beatrice, before moving through the southeast corner of the state into northwest Missouri. There is a slight risk of...
News Channel Nebraska

Unadilla Days on Saturday

UNADILLA – Unadilla Days is scheduled Saturday, June 25th. A horseshoe pitching contest is scheduled at the park beginning at 10 a.m. and Jon Vodicka will host the Unadilla Rescue lunch at his I Street residence from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Kona Ice, Kids activities, slip and slide...
UNADILLA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Sedan side-swipes boy on bicycle

ASHLAND - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says a cyclist was side-swiped by a hit-and-run driver on Thursday. Cass County deputies and Ashland rescue responded to the bicycle accident near Clubhouse Drive and Highway 63. A sheriff’s office press release says a 16-year-old boy from Ashland was riding his...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
klin.com

Big Sal’s Pizza Closing It’s Doors This Week

After serving Lincoln residents for the past 16 years, Big Sal Pizza near 27th and Vine will be closing it’s doors at the end of the week. In a Facebook post, business owners said the past two plus years has taken a toll on them . “We want to...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Dennis "Skip" L. Pfeifer

Dennis “Skip” L. Pfeifer, 76 years of age, of Wymore passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Bryan Medical Center West in Lincoln. He was born on July 30, 1945. Skip cooked at many places including Fraternal Order of Eagles, the bar in Pickrell, Back Alley Eatery and Country Cookin’. He enjoyed fishing, painting, time with his cats on the front porch and drinking at The Little Bar and Bigg’s.
WYMORE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Arrest made in Peru shooting

LINCOLN — One person has been arrested following an investigation into a shooting that occurred last weekend in Peru. Saturday evening, the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting incident that occurred in the 1200 block of Sixth Street. After preliminary response, the sheriff’s office requested that the Nebraska State Patrol conduct an investigation into the incident.
PERU, NE
KSNB Local4

Kearney nurse gets prison for smuggling drugs in dirty laundry

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A nurse working at the Grand Island Veteran’s Home was caught using laundry carts to smuggle drugs to the Nebraska State Penitentiary. The U.S. Attorney’s office said Friday that Jane Valenzuela, 53, Kearney, was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine, Marijuana and K2.
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Rally at County City Building protests Supreme Court ruling

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade came down by the Supreme Court Friday morning, and those in opposition hit the streets in Lincoln making sure their voices were heard. The rally drew hundreds of people in Lincoln Friday evening. Honking, signs, clapping and yelling filled...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy