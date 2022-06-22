'Mind Over Murder' series debuts on HBO, shines light on Beatrice six murder

Elton R. Perry, 91 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Friday morning surrounded by his family at his daughter’s home in Papillion, NE. He was born on August 18, 1931 in Lincoln, NE to Owen and Vera Belle (Fender) Perry. He was a graduate of Malcolm High School and received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln. Elton served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War from 1951-1952 and had lived in Beatrice since 1965. Elton and Bette Graham were married on June 4, 1967. He had been employed at the Gage County Extension office, and then by the US Post Office in Beatrice before retiring in 1987. He was a member of the Centenary United Methodist Church in Beatrice. He enjoyed gardening and square dancing.

