ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Thompson: Jan. 6 panel may start sharing info with DOJ next month

By Harper Neidig
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FAfI5_0gIreDTZ00
Tweet

The House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack may start sharing information with the Department of Justice (DOJ) next month but has no plans to completely hand over its trove of witness interviews, the panel’s chairman said Wednesday.

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) told reporters that the select committee may try to establish a process for allowing DOJ personnel to come in and review the panel’s work in July before the end of its series of public hearings.

“Well, we’re moving forward,” Thompson said when asked about talks between the DOJ and the select committee. “We will probably do something in the month of July. But it probably will not be before we complete the hearings.”

But Thompson reiterated his refusal to hand over transcripts of witness interviews before the committee’s work has finished.

“They’re our product,” Thompson said. “And now, if they want to come and have an opportunity to sit and review and that kind of thing, I think we can work that out.”

The committee’s interview transcripts have been a source of growing tension between congressional investigators and federal law enforcement.

Last week, prosecutors said the committee’s refusal to turn over the documents forced them to agree to delay the trial date for a group of Proud Boys charged with seditious conspiracy over the Jan. 6 attack.

In a letter last week to the select committee’s chief investigator, leaders in the Department of Justice said the refusal to grant access to the transcripts was impeding their investigation.

“The Select Committee’s failure to grant the Department access to these transcripts complicates the Department’s ability to investigate and prosecute those who engaged in criminal conduct in relation to the January 6 attack on the Capitol,” the letter stated. “Accordingly, we renew our request that the Select Committee provide us with copies of the transcripts of all the interviews it has conducted to date.”

The panel signaled on Wednesday that it would pause its hearings for next week and pick up again next month.

Rebecca Beitsch contributed.

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

DOJ wants to know if Sidney Powell is funding the Oath Keepers’ defense in Jan. 6 conspiracy case

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. After Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump by more than 7 million votes in the 2020 presidential election, attorney Sidney Powell and the Oath Keepers used different methods in an unsuccessful effort to help Trump steal the election. Powell abused the legal system; members of the Oath Keepers, according to U.S. Department of Justice prosecutors, physically attacked the U.S. Capitol Building. Now, the Washington Post is reporting that the DOJ is "asking a federal judge to probe possible financial relationships between" Oath Keepers members and Powell's nonprofit Defending the Republic.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bennie Thompson
CNN

Why Fox started covering the Jan. 6 hearings

After declining to air the January 6 committee’s prime time hearing, Fox News decided to run day two of the panel’s proceedings. CNN media analyst Bill Carter joins Victor Blackwell to discuss why the outlet shifted its stance.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#Politics Federal#House#The Department Of Justice#Department
Deadline

Ginni Thomas Says She “Can’t Wait” To Talk To Jan. 6 Committee After She Is Served With Letter Requesting Interview

Click here to read the full article. Ginni Thomas, conservative political activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, was served with an official letter yesterday from the Congressional Committee Investigating January 6 requesting an interview, according to MSNBC. A reported copy of the letter posted online says, “The Select Committee has obtained evidence that [Trump lawyer] John Eastman worked to develop alternate slates of electors to stop the electoral count on January 6…The Select Committee has obtained evidence that you had certain communications with John Eastman during this time period. We believe you may have information regarding John Eastman’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fortune

Justice Brett Kavanaugh hints he will support constitutional right to travel across state lines for abortions

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, upending a 50-year precedent. The controversial decision was widely expected after Politico published a leaked draft in May, but the legal risks for employers in a post-Roe world still await definition.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Don Jr seems to goad Jan 6 committee into recommending charges against his father in odd tweet

Donald Trump Jr appeared to goad the January 6 committee into recommending charges for his father in an odd tweet. On Monday night, Mr Trump Jr responded to a tweet by Punchbowl News reporter John Bresnahan, who wrote that panel chairman Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, said that the January 6 select committee “will NOT make any criminal referral to the Justice Department on Trump or anyone else”. “That’s not our job. Our job is to look at January 6. What caused it and make recommendations after that … We don’t have the authority,” Mr Thompson said. The chairman...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Hill

The Hill

609K+
Followers
73K+
Post
460M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy