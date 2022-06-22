ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Severe storm knocks out power for thousands in Central Virginia

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wmisz_0gIreCaq00

RICHMOND, Va. -- Dominion Energy reported more than 71,000 power outages in Central Virginia at the height of a severe thunderstorm that moved through the region on Wednesday afternoon.

The majority of the power outages were focused in Chesterfield, Henrico, Hanover, and Richmond according to Dominion Energy.

Crews are working around the clock to restore power to the region. As of noon on Thursday, there were still over 14,000 customers without power.

Submitted to WTVR

Nearly 21,000 outages were reported in Northern Virginia during the storm. Dominion said they had over 100,000 customers in total lose power during the severe weather.

Click here to watch the CBS 6 live stream .

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

Comments / 3

Kim Brown
2d ago

I don't understand it. I had worst storms than thus in NC and the power hardly ever went out. this was a small storm. the slightest wind and the power goes out here...smh

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC12

Severe storm leaves trail of damage in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A severe storm that prompted a “Destructive Warning” struck Central Virginia on Wednesday afternoon causing damage and power outages. In North Chesterfield, a tree heavily damaged a home on Swan Drive. A family was trying to move a camper before the storms rolled through,...
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Business
Chesterfield, VA
Business
City
Chesterfield, VA
City
Henrico, VA
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Business
Richmond, VA
Industry
Chesterfield, VA
Government
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Industry
City
Hanover, VA
Augusta Free Press

Spotted lanternfly quarantine zone expanding to more Virginia localities

With no natural enemies in the U.S., spotted lanternflies, Lycorma delicatula, can cause extensive damage to vines, crops and trees. Virginia’s Spotted Lanternfly Quarantine currently includes the city of Winchester and the counties of Clarke, Warren and Frederick. In early July, the quarantine zone will be expanded to the cities of Buena Vista, Charlottesville, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Lynchburg, Manassas, Staunton and Waynesboro, and Albemarle, Augusta, Carroll, Page, Prince William, Rockbridge, Rockingham, Shenandoah and Wythe counties.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Severe Storm#Northern Virginia#Dominion Energy
gmrva.com

Good morning, RVA: A change in the COVID-19 level, the State Board of Health, and drone photos (of graves)

Good morning, RVA! It's 62 °F, and today looks a lot less like yesterday's constant drizzle and a lot more like a typical sunny summer day. Expect highs in the mid 80s, with temperatures rising a bit over the next couple of days. While last weekend was absolute perfection, this weekend's no slouch, either! Get some rest, stay hydrated, and enjoy!
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Virginia Business

Corsicana Mattress Co. closing Chesterfield plant in Aug.

Chesterfield County’s former Symbol mattress production plant will close in August, laying off 54 employees, owner Corsicana Mattress Co. announced Thursday. Production will be absorbed into the company’s plants in Connecticut and North Carolina. “It appears that this location is a victim of both a competitive realignment and...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

43K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy