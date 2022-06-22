Severe storm knocks out power for thousands in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Dominion Energy reported more than 71,000 power outages in Central Virginia at the height of a severe thunderstorm that moved through the region on Wednesday afternoon.

The majority of the power outages were focused in Chesterfield, Henrico, Hanover, and Richmond according to Dominion Energy.

Crews are working around the clock to restore power to the region. As of noon on Thursday, there were still over 14,000 customers without power.

Submitted to WTVR

Nearly 21,000 outages were reported in Northern Virginia during the storm. Dominion said they had over 100,000 customers in total lose power during the severe weather.

