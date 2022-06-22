Solar project passes at Unit 3 meeting

The Palestine Community Unit School District 3 Board of Education met in regular session on June 20 where the board members passed the solar project by a 7-0 vote with Tyler Inboden voting no on the project.

The approval will begin the installation of solar generation at Palestine Grade School. The project will install 522 solar panels on the school’s property, west of the grade school. The panels will provide enough electricity to meet most of the school’s needs on an annual basis.

Palestine has partnered with Ag Technologies in Rochester, Indiana, on the project. Ag Technologies will install and operate the system for five years before transferring ownership of the installation to the school district. The system is expected to be fully operational by the middle of 2023.

The solar project is made possible by an Illinois program which provides financial incentives for solar installations. When combined with utility rebates, a federal grant program and additional savings from the ownership arrangement, the power savings pays for the project in approximately five years. Property taxes will not increase as a result.

“The district looks forward to becoming more sustainable by generating our own electricity and saving money over the long term,” said Corie Biggs, board vice president and chairperson for the board’s Building and Grounds committee. “We also plan to promote the benefits of the system to our students and to the community.”

The Palestine board has long been interested in sustainability and energy efficiency. When the school was built in 2006, energy efficient heating and cooling systems were installed as well as energy efficient lighting and occupancy systems.

The district received a grant to install solar panels in 2007 as a part of an effort to educate its students in renewable energy.

Also during the meeting, the board approved changes to meal fees, the student athletic admission fees and substitute pay increases.

The board approved the hiring of Michael Woodard as a junior high school girls basketball assistant coach. Shelby Mendenhall, Kaden McCormack and Jerika Coffman were all hired for part-time summer help.

Resignations were accepted from Drew York, elementary special education paraprofessional and fifth and sixth grade cheer coach and Travis Blank, junior high school boys track coach.

The board unanimously approved an insurance bid with a renewal through Illinois County Risk Management for the package, employers for the worker’s compensation and Liberty Mutual for the treasurer’s bond through the Palestine Insurance Agency.

In other business:

• The board approved advertising for milk and bread bids for the 2022-23 school year. Bread bids are due by Monday, July 18 at 10 a.m. and milk bids are due by Monday, July 18 at 10:10 a.m.

• A bid was approved from Mose Hershberger for an outdoor standard pavillion with plumbing, gravel and a 12 inch overhang.

• A head start agreement with Embarras River Basin Agency was approved unanimously.