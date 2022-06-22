Commodores Clicking During the Summer

EUGENE, Ore. – Taiya Shelby and Veronica Fraley represented Vanderbilt track and field on Friday night at the 2022 Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships. Fraley competed in the second flight of discus, securing a spot in the top-10 with her first attempt of 58.60 meters. She improved on her second throw with an effort of 59.90 meters, her best mark of the competition. Fraley maintained her position of fourth overall and secured a spot in the finals with her third throw. She concluded the event with a fourth place finish.

