Nashville, TN

Commodores Clicking During the Summer

By Chad Bishop
vucommodores.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. — For 2 1/2 weeks, the Commodores have been hard at work preparing for the start of the 2022 season. On Wednesday, they took a bit of a respite during the team’s visual media day. For about eight hours inside the McGugin Center, Vanderbilt student-athletes...

vucommodores.com

vucommodores.com

Duo Continues National Team Journey

EUGENE, Ore. – Taiya Shelby and Veronica Fraley represented Vanderbilt track and field on Friday night at the 2022 Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships. Fraley competed in the second flight of discus, securing a spot in the top-10 with her first attempt of 58.60 meters. She improved on her second throw with an effort of 59.90 meters, her best mark of the competition. Fraley maintained her position of fourth overall and secured a spot in the finals with her third throw. She concluded the event with a fourth place finish.
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Eight Dores Honored by SBL

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Southland Bowling League announced its 2022 Academic Honor Roll on Thursday, recognizing 67 student-athletes across the league’s eight institutions. Eight Commodores were recognized by the league. All nominees for the Southland Bowling League’s Academic Honor Roll team must have earned at least a cumulative 3.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale and demonstrated athletics achievement for at least one year at the nominating institution.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonherald.com

Franklin-based Showcase Baseball enters affiliation with Midland Baseball

Franklin-based travel baseball organization Showcase Baseball, one of the largest nonprofit competitive baseball programs of its kind in Tennessee, has announced a new affiliation with Midland Baseball. Showcase Baseball will enter its 10th season on Aug. 1 as Midland Baseball of Tennessee. The affiliation brings together two like-minded nonprofit baseball...
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Currey Ingram promotes three to new roles

Currey Ingram Academy made three personnel changes to its leadership this week. Longtime employee Kelly Fish has been promoted to work as the new Assistant Head of School for Advancement and Strategic Initiatives for the school. She worked as the school's Director of Athletics for the 11 years before taking...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Downtown Nashville Will be Revved Up This Weekend With NASCAR Visit

LEBANON, TN — Nashville will be transformed into #NASCHAR as race weekend banners, events and activations will start to fill the streets in downtown Nashville and throughout Middle Tennessee as a phenomenal NASCAR weekend at Nashville Superspeedway takes place June 24-26. Headlined by the Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, June 26, Middle Tennessee’s home for racing and entertainment has teamed up with a premier group of partners to offer Nashville a weekend of pageantry, including an Ally-sponsored Downtown Aerial Drone Show on Saturday, June 25, and wrapping up with a one-of-a-kind experience that will bring racing and music together at the track on Sunday.
NASHVILLE, TN
#American Football
Mighty 990

Baby Denied Heart Transplant by Vanderbilt: Parents

There’s a life or death situation happening at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in Nashville. The parents of a seven-month-old baby say their son has been denied a life-saving heart transplant. Vanderbilt did not respond to KWAM’s inquiries into the matter. Baby August was turned away because he has...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Explore more ‘hidden’ gems throughout Tennessee

From a town beneath a lake and site of amazing fossils, to the unique story behind one mausoleum in Nashville. These hidden treasures are unlike any tourist destination. Watch special reports all day Thursday in each newscast to learn more about these unique places.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Unclaimed luggage gets second chance at life in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Losing your luggage is frustrating for travelers at the airport but when they give up on finding their baggage, where does it go? Well, on Wednesday, it all came to Nashville. Lost luggage helped put Scottsboro, Alabama, on the map. Wednesday, that little town 138 miles...
NASHVILLE, TN

