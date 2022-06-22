ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Tigers' Harold Castro: Back in lineup

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Castro (calf) is starting Wednesday's game against the Red Sox....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Phillies' Mark Appel: Receiving call to big leagues

Appel is expected to be called up by the Phillies ahead of Saturday's game against the Padres, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Connor Brogdon is headed to the COVID-19 injured list, and Appel, who was originally the No. 1 overall pick by the Astros in 2013, is poised to receive his first promotion to the big leagues as a result. The 30-year-old ended a three-year retirement in 2021, and he's pitched well at Triple-A Lehigh Valley this season with a 1.61 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 24:8 K:BB across 28 innings.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB Trade Rumors

Royals are exploring Andrew Benintendi trades

With the Royals struggling, Andrew Benintendi has been seen as a logical trade candidate as the deadline approaches. To this end, “the Royals are actively seeking a buyer for” the outfielder, The Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham writes. There isn’t any indication that a deal could be close,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Brewers' Eric Lauer: Yields five runs in loss

Lauer (6-3) allowed five runs on six hits and a walk with five strikeouts in six innings, taking the loss Wednesday versus the Cardinals. Lauer's start was bookended by two-run home runs -- he gave up one to Paul Goldschmidt in the first inning and another to Nolan Arenado in the sixth. The long ball has become a problem for Lauer recently, as he's allowed eight across his last three starts. Those recent struggles have pushed his ERA up to 3.89 with a 1.19 WHIP and 77:23 K:BB across 74 innings overall. The southpaw is lined up for a road start versus the Rays next week.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Orioles' Austin Hays: Hits for cycle

Hays went 4-for-4 to hit for the cycle while driving in three and scoring three runs Wednesday against the Nationals. Hays' performance was even more impressive given that the game ended after six innings due to rain. He has 10 homers on the season, five of which have come across 19 starts in June, during which he's also driven in 18 and scored 14 runs. Hays is quietly having an excellent campaign, maintaining a .287 average with 37 runs scored and 40 RBI across 271 plate appearances.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
CBS Sports

Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Takes seat Saturday

LeMahieu is out of the lineup for Saturday's game versus the Astros. LeMahieu will head to the bench after starting the past six games, a stretch in which he went 6-for-23 (.261) with one double, five walks, two RBI and two runs. Gleyber Torres will man the keystone and bat fifth for New York.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rangers' Matt Bush: Won't open Saturday

Bush was scratched from Saturday's start against the Nationals for undisclosed reasons, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports. Bush was slated to serve as the opener for Saturday's contest, but he was scratched about an hour before first pitch. Brett Martin will instead open on the mound for the Rangers.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

2022 NBA Draft grades: Indiana Pacers select Bennedict Mathurin with No. 6 overall pick

The Indiana Pacers have selected Bennedict Mathurin with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Mathurin's offense should translate very well to the NBA. He brings the two most important traits any prospect can have: a great jump shot and excellent athleticism. They helped him average 17.7 points per game last on strong shooting numbers across the board, and even if he's not a point guard, he still contributed a steady 2.5 assists per game. That's valuable supplementary ball-handling, and the total package should make Mathurin a strong offensive fit from day one.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harold Castro
CBS Sports

Rockies' Randal Grichuk: Day off Thursday

Grichuk will sit Thursday versus the Marlins, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports. Grichuk will get a day off after he started 10 straight games, going 9-for-38 with two homers, nine RBI and three runs during that stretch. Yonathan Daza will draw the start in center field while Sean Bouchard enters the lineup in left.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Jeter Downs: Optioned to Triple-A

Downs was optioned to Triple-A Worcester on Thursday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports. Downs went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in his MLB debut Wednesday after being called up Monday, but he'll return to Triple-A just one day later. The 23-year-old has struggled to a .180 batting average with 11 homers, 21 RBI, 35 runs and 11 stolen bases over 189 at-bats with Worcester this season. His demotion suggests Christian Arroyo (illness) is nearing a return from the COVID-19 list.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elehuris Montero: First extra-base hit

Montero went 1-for-4 with a double Thursday against the Marlins. Montero picked up his first start since being recalled June 21, playing first base and hitting eighth. He led off the sixth inning with a double -- the first extra-base hit of his big-league career -- but was ultimately stranded there. Montero appears to be stuck occupying a small-side platoon role, as all four of his starts this season have come with a southpaw on the mound.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

White Sox's Danny Mendick: Diagnosed with torn ACL

Mendick was placed on the 10-day injured list with a torn right ACL on Thursday. Mendick sustained a knee injury in a collision during Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays, and he'll be forced to miss the remainder of the season after an MRI revealed a torn ACL. The 28-year-old will presumably be placed on the 60-day IL at some point, while Lenyn Sosa's contract was selected from Double-A Birmingham to provide depth in the infield. It's not yet clear whether Mendick will be ready for the start of the regular season in 2023.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tigers#The Red Sox
CBS Sports

Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Powers offense in win

Rutschman went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an RBI double in Thursday's 4-0 win over the White Sox. Rutschman opened the scoring with his fourth-inning blast, and he added the RBI double as insurance in the sixth. The top prospect is starting to put bat to ball effectively, as he's notched two homers and five doubles in his last seven contests while going 9-for-25 (.360) in that span. The surge has lifted his season slash line to .222/.287/.394 with a pair of homers, seven RBI, 12 runs scored, nine doubles and a triple through 108 plate appearances.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Celtics' Trevion Williams: Inks deal with Boston

Williams signed a Summer League deal with the Celtics on Friday, Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com reports. Williams went undrafted Thursday, but he'll still get a chance to compete for an NBA roster spot during Summer League. The 6-foot-10 forward averaged over 11.0 points and 7.0 rebounds in each of his final three seasons at Purdue.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Makes non-save appearance

Houck allowed one run on three hits while striking out two over the ninth inning of Friday's 6-3 win over the Guardians. With the Red Sox leading 5-2 to start the ninth inning, Houck was warming up for a potential save but didn't get the opportunity after Boston plated a run in the top half of the frame. Houck is set to miss the three-game series in Toronto that begins Monday, so the Red Sox may get him work this weekend regardless of the situation to keep him fresh.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Guardians' Oscar Gonzalez: Homers, plates four

Gonzalez went 2-for-5 with a home run, four RBI and two total runs scored in Wednesday's 11-10 win over the Twins. Gonzalez hit a two-run home run to give the Guardians a lead in the seventh inning and added a two-run single in the ninth to tie the game again. He came around to score on an Owen Miller sacrifice fly for the winning run. Over his last five games, Gonzalez has gone 6-for-20 (.300) with his first two homers, six RBI and five runs scored. The rookie outfielder is up to a .333/.363/.500 slash line with 13 RBI, 12 runs and 10 doubles in 24 contests overall. With Oscar Mercado designated for assignment Tuesday, Gonzalez appears to have full control of an everyday role in right field going forward, though Franmil Reyes could draw some starts there when he's not the designated hitter.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Orioles' Austin Voth: Staying in rotation

Manager Brandon Hyde said Voth will stay in the rotation following his start Friday versus the White Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. He allowed one run on a hit and two walks while striking out three in three innings in a no-decision. Voth has started his last two appearances....
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Guardians' Yohan Ramirez: Called up from Triple-A

The Guardians recalled Ramirez from Triple-A Columbus on Thursday, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports. Fellow reliever Anthony Castro was sent down to Triple-A in a corresponding move, paving the way for Ramirez to join the big club for the first time since Cleveland acquired him from Seattle on May 16. Over his nine appearances after reporting to Columbus, Ramirez gave up three earned runs on two hits and eight walks while striking out 11.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy