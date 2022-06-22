ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newcomerstown set to honor Cy Young at annual festival

By Ray Booth
The Daily Jeffersonian
 3 days ago
NEWCOMERSTOWN — The village’s annual homage to baseball’s winningest pitcher, Cy Young, will bring people to town this weekend, with food, music, a parade and royalty, including baseball royalty in the person of Cy Young Award winner John Denny.

Denny, National League Cy Young Award winner in 1983, is the guest of honor and grand marshal for the annual parade.

Denny made his major league debut in September of 1974 for the St. Louis Cardinals and had a break-out season in 1976, leading the league in earned run average at 2.52. He also pitched well in 1978, going 14-11 with a 2.96 ERA. Denny was traded to the Cleveland Indians for Bobby Bonds on December 7, 1979, and went 24-23 in three seasons. He pitched three straight shutouts late in 1981. Before the next season, he was traded to the Phillies.

In 1983, Denny had his best season, going 19-6 with a 2.37 ERA. He led the league in wins and was second in ERA, leading the Phillies to the NL championship. He received 20 of the 24 votes in the Cy Young Award voting. Later in his career, he was traded to Cincinnati and retired from playing baseball in 1986. His last baseball job was as rehabilitation coach for the Arizona Diamondbacks organization from 2001-2004.

The Newcomerstown Historical Society will present Chris Hart in the historical presentation “He throws like a Cyclone” as part of the Cy Young Festival in Newcomerstown. The event is scheduled for June 24 at the Olde Main Street Museum, 213 W. Canal St.

Hart offers a first-person portrayal as “Baseball’s Cyclone- The Winningest Pitcher Ever.”

Tickets are $20 and includes a meal of hot dog, beans, popcorn, apple pie and a drink. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show begins at 6 p.m. Tickets are limited; call 740-498-7735.

The schedule for the Cy Young Festival is as follows:

Friday

5 p.m. — Tents and concessions open; opening ceremonies at the stage on Canal Street; signup for corn hole tournament begins.

5:30 p.m. — Introduction of the queen and her court at the Canal Street stage.

6 p.m. — Cornhole tournament begins on Main Street.

8 p.m. — Family Traditions (also known as Dotson Brothers) to take the Canal Street stage.

Saturday

7:30 a.m. — Registration begins for Cy Young Run at Newcomerstown High School track Pride Shop.

8 a.m. — Cy Young Run begins at Newcomerstown High School; John Denny to visit Cy Young grave site at Peoli Cemetery.

11:30 a.m. — Luncheon doors open at Laborer’s Union Local Hall 134 at corner of River and Main streets.

Noon — Concessions open downtown.

12:30 p.m. — Lunch served at the Union Hall; bat auction held during event.

Noon-2 p.m. — Domenic Greco Band to perform on Main Street.

4:30 p.m. — Parade line-up begins at Newcomerstown High School.

6 p.m. — Parade begins.

6:45 p.m. — Introduction of visiting queens at Canal Street stage.

7 p.m. — Autograph signings by John Denny at the Olde Main Street Museum.

8 p.m. — Adam Calvert Band at Canal Street stage with high energy country/rock show.

Sunday

10 a.m. — Ron Porcher Vintage Baseball Tournament at Cy Young Park.

Noon — Concessions open downtown.

1 p.m. — Registration for car show begins on Main Street; Talent Show begins on Canal Street stage.

3 p.m. — Car show registration ends; Pet Show begins on Canal Street stage.

5 p.m. — Car show awards to be presented; Festival concludes.

