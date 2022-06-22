ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Cubs' Christopher Morel: Takes seat Wednesday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's contest against the Pirates. Morel...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Rangers' Matt Bush: Won't open Saturday

Bush was scratched from Saturday's start against the Nationals for undisclosed reasons, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports. Bush was slated to serve as the opener for Saturday's contest, but he was scratched about an hour before first pitch. Brett Martin will instead open on the mound for the Rangers.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Phillies' Mark Appel: Receiving call to big leagues

Appel is expected to be called up by the Phillies ahead of Saturday's game against the Padres, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Connor Brogdon is headed to the COVID-19 injured list, and Appel, who was originally the No. 1 overall pick by the Astros in 2013, is poised to receive his first promotion to the big leagues as a result. The 30-year-old ended a three-year retirement in 2021, and he's pitched well at Triple-A Lehigh Valley this season with a 1.61 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 24:8 K:BB across 28 innings.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Takes seat Saturday

LeMahieu is out of the lineup for Saturday's game versus the Astros. LeMahieu will head to the bench after starting the past six games, a stretch in which he went 6-for-23 (.261) with one double, five walks, two RBI and two runs. Gleyber Torres will man the keystone and bat fifth for New York.
MLB
CBS Sports

Brewers' Eric Lauer: Yields five runs in loss

Lauer (6-3) allowed five runs on six hits and a walk with five strikeouts in six innings, taking the loss Wednesday versus the Cardinals. Lauer's start was bookended by two-run home runs -- he gave up one to Paul Goldschmidt in the first inning and another to Nolan Arenado in the sixth. The long ball has become a problem for Lauer recently, as he's allowed eight across his last three starts. Those recent struggles have pushed his ERA up to 3.89 with a 1.19 WHIP and 77:23 K:BB across 74 innings overall. The southpaw is lined up for a road start versus the Rays next week.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
CBS Sports

Rockies' Randal Grichuk: Day off Thursday

Grichuk will sit Thursday versus the Marlins, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports. Grichuk will get a day off after he started 10 straight games, going 9-for-38 with two homers, nine RBI and three runs during that stretch. Yonathan Daza will draw the start in center field while Sean Bouchard enters the lineup in left.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

2022 NBA Draft grades: Indiana Pacers select Bennedict Mathurin with No. 6 overall pick

The Indiana Pacers have selected Bennedict Mathurin with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Mathurin's offense should translate very well to the NBA. He brings the two most important traits any prospect can have: a great jump shot and excellent athleticism. They helped him average 17.7 points per game last on strong shooting numbers across the board, and even if he's not a point guard, he still contributed a steady 2.5 assists per game. That's valuable supplementary ball-handling, and the total package should make Mathurin a strong offensive fit from day one.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Jeter Downs: Optioned to Triple-A

Downs was optioned to Triple-A Worcester on Thursday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports. Downs went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in his MLB debut Wednesday after being called up Monday, but he'll return to Triple-A just one day later. The 23-year-old has struggled to a .180 batting average with 11 homers, 21 RBI, 35 runs and 11 stolen bases over 189 at-bats with Worcester this season. His demotion suggests Christian Arroyo (illness) is nearing a return from the COVID-19 list.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Danny Mendick: Diagnosed with torn ACL

Mendick was placed on the 10-day injured list with a torn right ACL on Thursday. Mendick sustained a knee injury in a collision during Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays, and he'll be forced to miss the remainder of the season after an MRI revealed a torn ACL. The 28-year-old will presumably be placed on the 60-day IL at some point, while Lenyn Sosa's contract was selected from Double-A Birmingham to provide depth in the infield. It's not yet clear whether Mendick will be ready for the start of the regular season in 2023.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Ortega
CBS Sports

Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Taken with first pick of Round 2

Nembhard was selected by the Pacers with the 31st overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. One of the top guards in college basketball last season, Nembhard averaged 11.8 points, 5.8 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals across 32 games for Gonzaga. At 6-foot-5, Nembhard offers good size at the point guard spot, and he projects to provide depth for a Pacers team that will enter the summer flush with guard depth. Earlier Thursday, the Pacers selected Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin with the sixth overall pick.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Celtics' Trevion Williams: Inks deal with Boston

Williams signed a Summer League deal with the Celtics on Friday, Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com reports. Williams went undrafted Thursday, but he'll still get a chance to compete for an NBA roster spot during Summer League. The 6-foot-10 forward averaged over 11.0 points and 7.0 rebounds in each of his final three seasons at Purdue.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Makes non-save appearance

Houck allowed one run on three hits while striking out two over the ninth inning of Friday's 6-3 win over the Guardians. With the Red Sox leading 5-2 to start the ninth inning, Houck was warming up for a potential save but didn't get the opportunity after Boston plated a run in the top half of the frame. Houck is set to miss the three-game series in Toronto that begins Monday, so the Red Sox may get him work this weekend regardless of the situation to keep him fresh.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubs#Red Hot
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Walker Kessler: Heading to Minnesota at No. 22

Kessler was selected by the Grizzlies with the No. 22 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and subsequently traded to the Timberwolves. Arguably the best shot blocker in the draft, Kessler swatted away 4.6 shots in 25.5 minutes per game for Auburn, not to mention 1.1 steals, helping him secure SEC Defensive Player of the Year honors. He also contributed 11.4 points and 8.1 rebounds. Ultimately, he projects as a rim protector who can finish around the basket.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Knocks in two Wednesday

Thompson went 1-for-2 with a two-run double in a win over the Reds on Wednesday. After playing for Los Angeles from 2016-17, Thompson was acquired by the team Monday and added to the active roster Tuesday. He didn't start in Wednesday's contest, but the outfielder came on as a pinch hitter for Eddy Alvarez in the sixth inning. Thompson struck out in that at-bat but made his mark on the game in eighth, belting a two-run double to right field. He could be in line to pick up a few starts while Mookie Betts (rib) remains on the injured list.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Austin Voth: Staying in rotation

Manager Brandon Hyde said Voth will stay in the rotation following his start Friday versus the White Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. He allowed one run on a hit and two walks while striking out three in three innings in a no-decision. Voth has started his last two appearances....
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Cubs' Ethan Roberts: Requires Tommy John surgery

Roberts (shoulder) will require season-ending Tommy John surgery after sustaining a right elbow injury during his rehab appearance Sunday at Triple-A Iowa, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Roberts had been on the injured list since the beginning of May due to right shoulder inflammation, but he finally appeared...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Twins' Byron Buxton: Sits due to knee issue

Buxton did not play in Wednesday's loss to Cleveland due to knee soreness, Darren Wolfson of Channel 5 Saint Paul reports. Wolfson reports Buxton's knee flared up and has been an issue for a while. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said after the game the center fielder wanted to play Wednesday but couldn't move around well enough to be available, according to Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com. It's not yet clear if Buxton will be able to take the field for Thursday's series finale against the Guardians.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy