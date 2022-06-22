ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Giants' Curt Casali: Resting Wednesday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Casali is not in the starting lineup Wednesday versus Atlanta. Casali...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Phillies' Mark Appel: Receiving call to big leagues

Appel is expected to be called up by the Phillies ahead of Saturday's game against the Padres, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Connor Brogdon is headed to the COVID-19 injured list, and Appel, who was originally the No. 1 overall pick by the Astros in 2013, is poised to receive his first promotion to the big leagues as a result. The 30-year-old ended a three-year retirement in 2021, and he's pitched well at Triple-A Lehigh Valley this season with a 1.61 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 24:8 K:BB across 28 innings.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Rangers' Matt Bush: Won't open Saturday

Bush was scratched from Saturday's start against the Nationals for undisclosed reasons, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports. Bush was slated to serve as the opener for Saturday's contest, but he was scratched about an hour before first pitch. Brett Martin will instead open on the mound for the Rangers.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Orioles' Austin Hays: Hits for cycle

Hays went 4-for-4 to hit for the cycle while driving in three and scoring three runs Wednesday against the Nationals. Hays' performance was even more impressive given that the game ended after six innings due to rain. He has 10 homers on the season, five of which have come across 19 starts in June, during which he's also driven in 18 and scored 14 runs. Hays is quietly having an excellent campaign, maintaining a .287 average with 37 runs scored and 40 RBI across 271 plate appearances.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Brewers' Eric Lauer: Yields five runs in loss

Lauer (6-3) allowed five runs on six hits and a walk with five strikeouts in six innings, taking the loss Wednesday versus the Cardinals. Lauer's start was bookended by two-run home runs -- he gave up one to Paul Goldschmidt in the first inning and another to Nolan Arenado in the sixth. The long ball has become a problem for Lauer recently, as he's allowed eight across his last three starts. Those recent struggles have pushed his ERA up to 3.89 with a 1.19 WHIP and 77:23 K:BB across 74 innings overall. The southpaw is lined up for a road start versus the Rays next week.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

2022 NBA Draft grades: Indiana Pacers select Bennedict Mathurin with No. 6 overall pick

The Indiana Pacers have selected Bennedict Mathurin with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Mathurin's offense should translate very well to the NBA. He brings the two most important traits any prospect can have: a great jump shot and excellent athleticism. They helped him average 17.7 points per game last on strong shooting numbers across the board, and even if he's not a point guard, he still contributed a steady 2.5 assists per game. That's valuable supplementary ball-handling, and the total package should make Mathurin a strong offensive fit from day one.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Walker Kessler: Heading to Minnesota at No. 22

Kessler was selected by the Grizzlies with the No. 22 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and subsequently traded to the Timberwolves. Arguably the best shot blocker in the draft, Kessler swatted away 4.6 shots in 25.5 minutes per game for Auburn, not to mention 1.1 steals, helping him secure SEC Defensive Player of the Year honors. He also contributed 11.4 points and 8.1 rebounds. Ultimately, he projects as a rim protector who can finish around the basket.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Taken with first pick of Round 2

Nembhard was selected by the Pacers with the 31st overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. One of the top guards in college basketball last season, Nembhard averaged 11.8 points, 5.8 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals across 32 games for Gonzaga. At 6-foot-5, Nembhard offers good size at the point guard spot, and he projects to provide depth for a Pacers team that will enter the summer flush with guard depth. Earlier Thursday, the Pacers selected Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin with the sixth overall pick.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Khalifa Diop: Drafted No. 39 by Cleveland

Diop was selected by the Cavaliers with the 39th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Diop, a towering big man from Senegal, has been playing in the ACB league in Spain. Profiling as a traditional, rim-running big, he'll join a frontcourt rotation of Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley, Lauri Markkanen and Kevin Love -- that is, if he joins the Cavs in 2022-23.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Jeter Downs: Optioned to Triple-A

Downs was optioned to Triple-A Worcester on Thursday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports. Downs went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in his MLB debut Wednesday after being called up Monday, but he'll return to Triple-A just one day later. The 23-year-old has struggled to a .180 batting average with 11 homers, 21 RBI, 35 runs and 11 stolen bases over 189 at-bats with Worcester this season. His demotion suggests Christian Arroyo (illness) is nearing a return from the COVID-19 list.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Celtics' Trevion Williams: Inks deal with Boston

Williams signed a Summer League deal with the Celtics on Friday, Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com reports. Williams went undrafted Thursday, but he'll still get a chance to compete for an NBA roster spot during Summer League. The 6-foot-10 forward averaged over 11.0 points and 7.0 rebounds in each of his final three seasons at Purdue.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Takes seat Saturday

LeMahieu is out of the lineup for Saturday's game versus the Astros. LeMahieu will head to the bench after starting the past six games, a stretch in which he went 6-for-23 (.261) with one double, five walks, two RBI and two runs. Gleyber Torres will man the keystone and bat fifth for New York.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elehuris Montero: First extra-base hit

Montero went 1-for-4 with a double Thursday against the Marlins. Montero picked up his first start since being recalled June 21, playing first base and hitting eighth. He led off the sixth inning with a double -- the first extra-base hit of his big-league career -- but was ultimately stranded there. Montero appears to be stuck occupying a small-side platoon role, as all four of his starts this season have come with a southpaw on the mound.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Giants' Donovan Walton: Summoned from minors

The Giants recalled Walton from Triple-A Sacramento prior to Thursday's game in Atlanta. Walton will assume the 26-man active roster spot of outfielder Luis Gonzalez (back), who was placed on the 10-day injured list. Gonzalez had been filling a near-everyday role in the corner outfield for the Giants, but Walton is more likely to serve as a utility man while he's up with the big club than as a replacement for Gonzalez in the lineup. San Francisco could get another lefty-hitting corner outfielder in LaMonte Wade (knee) back from the IL as soon as this weekend, in which case Walton would be a candidate to head back to Triple-A.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
White Sox's Danny Mendick: Diagnosed with torn ACL

Mendick was placed on the 10-day injured list with a torn right ACL on Thursday. Mendick sustained a knee injury in a collision during Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays, and he'll be forced to miss the remainder of the season after an MRI revealed a torn ACL. The 28-year-old will presumably be placed on the 60-day IL at some point, while Lenyn Sosa's contract was selected from Double-A Birmingham to provide depth in the infield. It's not yet clear whether Mendick will be ready for the start of the regular season in 2023.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Powers offense in win

Rutschman went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an RBI double in Thursday's 4-0 win over the White Sox. Rutschman opened the scoring with his fourth-inning blast, and he added the RBI double as insurance in the sixth. The top prospect is starting to put bat to ball effectively, as he's notched two homers and five doubles in his last seven contests while going 9-for-25 (.360) in that span. The surge has lifted his season slash line to .222/.287/.394 with a pair of homers, seven RBI, 12 runs scored, nine doubles and a triple through 108 plate appearances.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Guardians' Oscar Gonzalez: Homers, plates four

Gonzalez went 2-for-5 with a home run, four RBI and two total runs scored in Wednesday's 11-10 win over the Twins. Gonzalez hit a two-run home run to give the Guardians a lead in the seventh inning and added a two-run single in the ninth to tie the game again. He came around to score on an Owen Miller sacrifice fly for the winning run. Over his last five games, Gonzalez has gone 6-for-20 (.300) with his first two homers, six RBI and five runs scored. The rookie outfielder is up to a .333/.363/.500 slash line with 13 RBI, 12 runs and 10 doubles in 24 contests overall. With Oscar Mercado designated for assignment Tuesday, Gonzalez appears to have full control of an everyday role in right field going forward, though Franmil Reyes could draw some starts there when he's not the designated hitter.
CLEVELAND, OH

